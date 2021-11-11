You can prepare for 11 popular CompTIA exams with this $50 bundle

Executive and Leadership Coach, Lecturer, Founder of unabridged – engaging your power and potential for greater personal and social impact. Skillful networking allows you to be more visible, access and leverage more resources and relationships, and build partnerships and synergies to get things done and advance your career. And yet, many people — especially women — feel awkward about networking. For them, networking means using people for their own benefit. But it becomes more palatable when you reframe networking as a process of relationship-building based on reciprocity, where you give and take and provide value to others. So, ask yourself, "What can I bring to this relationship?" Think about the support, resources and connections you can provide. Simply approaching someone with interest and a willingness to listen is, in itself, a precious gift to give. Focusing on the contribution you can make helps align your networking with your values. With this mindset, you can plan for success. Here are four actions you can take to prepare for your networking journey:

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO