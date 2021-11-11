CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

You can prepare for 11 popular CompTIA exams with this $50 bundle

bleepingcomputer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor any aspiring IT professional, earning certifications can unlock the door to new opportunities. But not every award has equal value. CompTIA certifications are definitely worth your time. They are recognized around the world, and many businesses actually require them. The 2021 CompTIA Master Certification Training Bundle provides full...

www.bleepingcomputer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Itproportal

You can buy, but don’t touch: How businesses can prepare for contact-free payments this holiday season

Throughout the past 18 months, nearly everything has been distanced – friends, relatives, shoppers, lines at grocery stores – the list goes on. The pandemic quite crudely highlighted the ways in which we were unhealthy, from how close we stood next to each other on subways (usually within 1 inch and nearly always touching) to how rarely we cleaned our phones and hands. On the bright side, it also encouraged the creation of solutions, which we didn’t know we needed, to unhygienic problems (e.g., a portable door handle hook), and hastened the adoption of other important ones – namely, digitization and contactless payment options.
SHOPPING
bleepingcomputer.com

Don’t miss this pre-Black Friday deal on cybersecurity training

In cybersecurity, no-one is really interested in talent or potential. What counts most in this industry is knowledge. If you want to secure a job, you will need to convince recruiters that you know your stuff. That means earning certifications. Featuring 24 full-length courses, The Complete 2021 CyberSecurity Super Bundle...
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

Get a $89 lifetime subscription to this tech eLearning platform

You’re never done learning. There will always be interesting new skills, fun new projects, intellectually stimulating hobbies, and a whole world of other things that you can do. Get started with the process that never really ends with this limited time offer on a Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comptia#Information Security#Big Data#Technical Education#Privacy Policy#A Security#Bleeping Computer Deals#Comptia A#Casp#Cysa Lrb#Itu Online#Stackcommerce#Bleepingcomputer Com
bleepingcomputer.com

This jam packed course bundle teaches programming for $45

Coding is one of the best things you can do for your career. A skill that can significantly boost your earning potential, studies show that roles that require coding skills pay thousands more than jobs that don't. It's also worth noting that coding enhances your digital literacy, as well as helps you think more critically.
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

Master the cloud with this pre-Black Friday deal on AWS training

From social media and streaming sites to your favorite cybersecurity tools, most of the apps we use today are based in the cloud. AWS, or Amazon Web Services, is the most popular platform for hosting these apps. For obvious reasons, people who understand this solution are always in demand. Featuring...
COMPUTERS
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
Money

Amazon Needs Seasonal Workers So Badly It's Offering $3,000 Bonuses

Amid a record-setting labor shortage, chaos in the supply chain and the ongoing pandemic, Amazon is hiring 150,000 people for the holiday season. Unprecedented times apparently call for unprecedented measures: To fill those jobs ASAP, Amazon is offering $3,000 bonuses and paying an average of over $20 an hour. The...
BUSINESS
mobilesyrup.com

Apple has several refurbished iPhones, iPads and Macs in stock

After being limited to the U.S. market, refurbished iPhones officially surfaced on Apple’s Canadian website last month. Along with iPhones, Apple’s refurbished store currently has several discounted iPads and Macs in stock. Check out all refurbished offerings below:. iPhone. iPhone XS Max 64GB: $879 (New for $1,379) iPhone XS Max...
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

Four Steps You Can Take To Prepare For Networking Success

Executive and Leadership Coach, Lecturer, Founder of unabridged – engaging your power and potential for greater personal and social impact. Skillful networking allows you to be more visible, access and leverage more resources and relationships, and build partnerships and synergies to get things done and advance your career. And yet, many people — especially women — feel awkward about networking. For them, networking means using people for their own benefit. But it becomes more palatable when you reframe networking as a process of relationship-building based on reciprocity, where you give and take and provide value to others. So, ask yourself, "What can I bring to this relationship?" Think about the support, resources and connections you can provide. Simply approaching someone with interest and a willingness to listen is, in itself, a precious gift to give. Focusing on the contribution you can make helps align your networking with your values. With this mindset, you can plan for success. Here are four actions you can take to prepare for your networking journey:
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
WSB Radio

Most popular tools and what they do in terms you can understand…

If you are anything like me the words ‘doo-hickey’ and ‘thingy-mabobber’ pop up in your conversation far more often than you wish. So, if you are thinking of getting your special handy-person that power tool for Christmas but aren’t sure the lingo, here is a list of the most popular tools with a description of what they do in language you can understand…
ELECTRONICS
bleepingcomputer.com

Lazarus hackers target researchers with trojanized IDA Pro

A North Korean state-sponsored hacking group known as Lazarus is again trying to hack security researchers, this time with a trojanized pirated version of the popular IDA Pro reverse engineering application. IDA Pro is an application that converts an executable into assembly language, allowing security researchers and programmers to analyze...
COMPUTERS
automotive-fleet.com

3G Sunset: Are You Prepared?

This episode of Fleet Momentum is sponsored by and created in partnership with Smartwitness 🤝. Fleet Group Editor, Chris Brown, speaks with Vice President of Products, SmartWitness, Michael Bloom, to address the upcoming 3G sunset and what fleets should be doing now to prepare. What is the 3G Sunset?. When...
CARS
bleepingcomputer.com

These are the top-level domains threat actors like the most

​Out of over a thousand top-level domain choices, cyber-criminals and threat actors prefer a small set of 25, which accounts for 90% of all malicious sites. Six out of the top 10 of these 25 top-level domains (TLD) are handled by authorities in developing countries, hosting a disproportionately large number of risky sites compared to their populations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Union

Starting a Private Label Side Hustle on Amazon Can be Easy with This Bundle

You may have a great idea for a brand, but you can't quite determine what the product should be. When you've got a catchy name, some good marketing ideas, and an awesome logo, but can't get over that final hump, it's time to consider private labeling. Private labeling is when you source products that consumers are already shopping for, like soaps or matches, and you put your own brand on them. It's a great way to start earning some income off the strength of the brand without having to sink a ton of overhead into production or operations costs.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

This Bundle Gives You The Best Deals On PlayStation Plus, VPNUnlimited, And More

Buying in bulk tends to lead to some great deals, and the Digital Daze App and eLearning Bundle is a perfect example of that. This bundle comes with a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus as well as lifetime subscriptions to StockSkills and KeepSolid VPN. And you'll be paying far less than you would if you were buying at an individual level. You can snag this bundle for only $69 right now.
VIDEO GAMES
Robb Report

Everything You Need to Know About No-Exam Life Insurance

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Be honest: You’re not wild about all the poking and prodding during a medical exam for a life insurance policy. Fortunately, more and more life insurance companies are ditching their requirements for a medical exam and offering coverage without it. This is known as no-exam life insurance. Instead of an exam, a life insurance company will often rely on other medical and personal information that it can gather about you. No-exam life insurance is...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy