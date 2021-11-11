CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Preventative options

By Jim Fain
Lovely County Citizen
 6 days ago

Did you know only seven ailments can cost billions of dollars to treat?. The seven diseases include heart disease, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, lung conditions, mental disorders and stroke. The actual dollar amount was reported to be $13.9 billion. The report said medical treatment would cost $2.6 billion because of...

www.lovelycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
pih.org

Championing Diabetes Prevention and Care

Tina Thomas was first diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 26 after months of feeling unwell. She had lost weight, was urinating frequently, drinking water, and sometimes eating excessively. “My complexion changed and people kept saying I looked like someone who was pregnant,” Thomas said. “I got concerned because...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Oral health in HIV+ population

Pushpa Pandiyan, associate professor of biological sciences in the School of Dental Medicine, and a team of researchers have been working to discover the cause behind residual systemic inflammation and dysfunction of the oral cavity in people living with HIV. Their study, "Oral immune dysfunction is associated with the expansion of FOXP3+PD-1+Amphiregulin+ T cells during HIV infection" was recently published in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
Norwalk Reflector

Mental health myths

Mental health issues have gotten more exposure in recent years, but there are still many myths and misconceptions about mental health that people continue to believe. Sadly, there is also still a significant stigma attached to mental health treatment, much of which is related to outdated assumptions and misinformation. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

The facts about preventable deaths

This is in response to Gary Fober's letter from Oct. 13. He claims the young and healthy have a 99+% chance of surviving COVID-19. Laura Clawson of the Daily Kos on Oct. 15 submitted these statistics: "In September, according to the estimate released by the Peterson Center on Healthcare and the Kaiser Family Foundation, COVID-19 was the top cause of death for people aged 35 to 54, second on the list for people 25 to 34 and 55 to 64, and third for people 65 and older. It was fourth for people aged 15 to 24, sixth for children 5 to 14, and seventh for children 1 to 4. More than half of the 90,000 preventable deaths — 49,000 of them — occurred in September alone. Deaths declined somewhat in October, but we’re still talking about a seven-day average more than 1,600 deaths per day. Most of them preventable." Attacking a professor who is striving to protect himself and his students, and fat-shaming the 40% of our population who are obese, are counterproductive and mean-spirited. When we know better, we do better.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Supplements#Pain And Suffering#Drugs#Dietary Supplements
verywellhealth.com

Osteoporosis Fractures: Treatment & Prevention

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that causes decreased bone mass and deterioration of bone tissue, which increases the risk of fractures. It is considered a silent disease, meaning there are no other symptoms until a fracture occurs. The increased risk of fractures with osteoporosis can make you more susceptible to chronic pain and disability.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sciencebasedmedicine.org

Third Dose Prevents Infection

We seem to be on the other side of the delta wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic overall is far from over. The world has just surpassed 5 million dead from the illness, although the true number, especially if we consider all downstream consequences, is likely much higher. We have probably not seen the last of new variants. Expert opinion seems to be moving in the direction that it is likely COVID-19 will become endemic, like the flu, and that we will have to deal with chronically.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a cure for type 2 diabetes

In a new study from the Technion, researchers developed a novel approach to treating type 2 diabetes is being developed. The disease, caused by insulin resistance and reduction of cells’ ability to absorb sugar, is characterized by increased blood sugar levels. Its long-term complications include heart disease, strokes, damage to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
News Channel Nebraska

Debunking 10 Myths About Psychiatric Medication for Mental Health

Originally Posted On: https://sageclinic.org/blog/debunking-myths-psychiatric-medication/. Over 40 million adults live with some type of mental health issue, equating to one in every five American adults. Mental health conditions can range from mild to severe, and some people who experience these symptoms are able to function well enough on their own or with therapy alone. However, for those that need medication management for mental health, there are many misconceptions that continue to persist today.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
carriagetownenews.com

Prevention Celebration Makes an Impact

RAYMOND — The 8th annual Raymond Coalition For Youth (RCFY) Prevention Summit provided information, resources, awards, recognition, and encouragement. Guests filled the room representing law enforcement, schools, parents, health care, substance misuse prevention, treatment and recovery services, and most importantly youth members. Guest speakers included Dr. Alison Roy talking about the importance of each member of our community working together, but also being aware that the past year was traumatic for everyone and we need to meet people where they are at and provide support as needed.
RAYMOND, NH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the toxin," their experts warn. That's exactly why it's so essential to learn which types of fish are most likely to cause fish poisoning, and to avoid them accordingly. Read on to find out which fish you should cut from your diet, and why your risk skyrockets after 65.
NUTRITION
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy