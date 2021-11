Players are about to get their hands on Forza Horizon 5 for the very first time, and Playground Games' latest online world is going to be flooded with thousands of eager players. Forza Horizon games have had an online focus for a while now, but Forza Horizon 4 really elevated the overall experience with a ton of new features and continued post-launch support. With Forza Horizon 5, Playground has introduced careful changes and updates to make the online multiplayer more inclusive and open than ever before, with a renewed focus on simply having fun.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO