ADA Finance Announces Haskell Academy Program with BitDegree

coinspeaker.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ADA Finance platform has just announced the Haskell Academy program, with BitDegree, to educate Haskell developers and motivate building on the Cardano blockchain. The ADAFi ecosystem is powered by both the Cardano blockchain, utilizing the rapidly emerging Haskell programming language, and Avalanche blockchain, utilizing solidity. ADA Finance has also been...

www.coinspeaker.com

cryptopolitan.com

CODI Finance Announces IDO of Native Token “$CODI.”

Premier DeFi ecosystem, CODI Finance, is releasing the IDO of $CODI, its native and governance token. On November 7th, 2021, CODI Finance, a new ecosystem powered by Solana Blockchain, released the IDO of its native token, $CODI. CODI aspires to be the “ultimate DeFi ecosystem” by leveraging Solana’s high-speed, low-latency, and transaction costs. In addition, CODI also wishes to improve the DeFi industry’s DEX and lending sector by developing a platform with an appealing and user-friendly interface, as well as a diverse set of features.
thechronicle-news.com

ProStar Holdings Announces Upsizing To Previously Announced Private Placement Financing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- (OTCQB: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ProStar Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "ProStar®") is pleased to announce it has increased the size of its previously announced brokered and non-brokered private placements (see October 27, 2021 press release). The Company now intends to complete a brokered financing for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 (the "Brokered Offering") and a non-brokered financing for gross proceeds of up to C$3,500,000 (the "Non-Brokered Offering", and together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offerings"). Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") will act as Agent and sole bookrunner for the Brokered Offering.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
coinspeaker.com

Structure Finance Lists on AscendEX

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the Structure Finance token (STF) under the trading pair (STF/USDT) on AscendEX starting on Nov 11 at 1 p.m. UTC. Structure Finance is built with transparency and flexibility in mind, allowing developers to create various structured financial products. Their experienced team adds unique value to the project’s development by bringing their knowledge from traditional finance to the STF project.
brproud.com

Louisiana Key Academy announced as semi-finalists for $1 million grant

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Key Academy (LKA) a charter school that educates children with dyslexic, is a semi-finalist for the $1 million Educational Transformers Grant (ETG) by the Center for Education Reform (CER) and its media partner Forbes. The winner of the CER’s Sustainable, Transformational and Outstanding for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
mixonline.com

AES Announces Immersive Audio Academy 3 Event Series for November 9

— AES Immersive Audio Academy series brings together leading minds for exploration into technologies, workflows, distribution and more — New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society continues to break new ground in promoting the art and science in all fields of audio engineering with the announcement of its next-in-series Immersive Audio Academy events, taking place November 9, 2021. This third edition of the Immersive Audio Academy series will host a production workflow Masterclass, workshops, immersive mixing demonstrations, partner presentations, networking opportunities and more. Registration is open to anyone interested in becoming more involved with immersive audio, and costs only $49 for AES Members ($99 for non-members). Registration, the preliminary schedule and presenter information is available here. AES Immersive Audio Academy 3 Sponsors include Gold Partners, 360 Reality Audio, Fraunhofer and Genelec, and Bronze Partner New Audio Technology.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aithority.com

uLab Announces Launch of Digital Assistant Academy

ULab Systems, the creator of the uSmile Clear Aligner System and the uDesign treatment planning software, is proud to announce the launch of its Digital Assistant Academy, a groundbreaking program designed to train staff members to perform the initial digital setup in the uDesign software. The educational platform complements uLab University, a unique on-demand training site for orthodontists and their teams.
TECHNOLOGY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Downtown Development Corporation Recognized with Award for Finance Programs

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) has won the Council of Development Finance Agencies (CDFA) Distinguished Development Finance Agency Award, according to a news release. It is presented to a local agency that has tackled complex and challenging financing concerns, revolutionized financing tools or affected development finance markets in the...
ERIE, PA
tkmagazine.com

EnvistaCares Challenge Announces Strategic Leadership Academy Donation Results

Strategic Leadership Academy and Envista Credit Union are pleased to announce that thanks to community support, they helped Strategic Leadership Academy raise $2,125. Strategic Leadership Academy was just shy of $2,500, but Envista still wanted to match at the $2,500 level. In total Strategic Leadership Academy raised a total of $4,625 throughout the month of October.
TOPEKA, KS
Brenham Banner-Press

MTX Group and Ascent Soccer Announce Partnership To Develop Leadership Academy

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- MTX Group Inc (MTX), a global technology consulting firm, officially announced a new partnership with US-based nonprofit Ascent Soccer. The program delivers education, critical life skills, character development, nutrition and health care, and world-class soccer training and pathways. MTX and Ascent Soccer will develop a sustainable leadership academy to expand transformational opportunities in East Africa through soccer.
FRISCO, TX
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New program coordinator overseeing Amarillo College’s 50th Fire Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced a new program coordinator is overseeing its 50th Fire Academy. AC said its program is now under the direction of Stephen Malley, whose 24-year public-service career includes stints as a firefighter, paramedic, and policeman. He then spent the past 17 years in higher education as director of public […]
AMARILLO, TX
coinspeaker.com

Verlux NFT Launches its Token Sale to Early Adopters

Verlux is happy to announce the start of its token sales, as they aim to build the biggest Cross-Chain NFT Marketplace on the Cardano Blockchain. The Verlux platform allows users perform an efficient and seamless swap of NFTs from other Blockchains to the Cardano Blockchain. Its aims for NFTs to utilize the low transaction cost, fast transaction and security of the Cardano ecosystem.
MARKETS
blackfilm.com

ViacomCBS Announces Content For Change Academy Inaugural Class

Seven young creatives have been chosen as the inaugural class of ViacomCBS‘ newly launched Content for Change Academy. Dominick Berry, Brianna Cousins, Shamar Darden, Tenia Hardy, Marvin Hernandez, Georgia-Rae Lyken and Anfernee Villaroel were the selected few to participate in the new venture from ViacomCBS and Reel Works. Content for...
TV & VIDEOS
coinspeaker.com

FOLLO – The First Structured Fund Protocol Open for Any Token

As reflected in the recent launch of the new Bitcoin Futures ETF in the US, a number of products are about to be introduced to meet the ever increasing user demand for futures products and products designed around leverage. Follo is the first of its kind: a structured fund protocol...
MARKETS
carnegiescience.edu

National Academies names GMT and U.S. ELT program top strategic priority

Washington, DC—The National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine Thursday ranked the U.S. Extremely Large Telescope program as a top strategic priority, recommending federal support for the final construction stages of the Giant Magellan Telescope, which is being built at Carnegie’s Las Campanas Observatory in Chile. The Academies’ highly anticipated...
WASHINGTON, DC
queensjewishlink.com

Ezra Academy Introduces Another New Program

Last Monday evening, Ezra Academy unveiled a new parent engagement program. The goal of the program is to invite the parent body multiple times throughout the year to come to enjoy the same exciting blend of Torah classes and extra-curricular activities that their children receive on a daily basis. The program debuted as a mother-daughter event in commemoration with Rachel Imeinu’s yahrzeit (yashvo).
EDUCATION
crowdfundinsider.com

Sustainability linked Supply Chain Finance Program Introduced by Citi for APAC Region

US investment bank Citi (NYSE: C) has introduced its first sustainability-linked supply chain finance (SSCF) program in the Asia-Pacific region. Via the SCCF program, Citi intends to support customers as they work on their ESG priorities, enhance supply chain resilience, and effectively manage working capital requirements. Citi’s management noted that...
ECONOMY
coinspeaker.com

Transient Launches TSC-Core Mainnet to Bring the Power of Smart Contracts to Everyone

Transient Network, a Smart Contract Global Marketplace, has launched its much-anticipated TSC-Core mainnet on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and HECO Chain networks. The TSC-Core DApp provides the ability for anyone, anywhere, anytime to create and manage Next-Gen Contracts with no coding skills or tools required. With features like transfer, deposit,...
COMPUTERS
Forbes

Why You Absolutely Must Invest In The Metaverse

Since Mark Zuckerberg announced on October 28 that Facebook would now be known as the Meta Platform, or simply Meta, its share price has risen by more than 9%, which is more than double what the Nasdaq. has done. If you don’t know what the Metaverse is – think of...
MARKETS

