State Theatre announces winner of pie contest as 'Waitress' set to debut

Broadway has finally and gloriously returned to the historic Hippodrome with the charming and crowd-pleasing tour of the Tony and Drama Desk-nominated 2016 musical, the comedy-drama “Waitress.” Sadly, it is a too short a visit with only two days of performances. It is based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly, (inspiration from the 1972 movie “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” and subsequent TV series, “Alice,” is clearly evident). The musical is noted for the fact that it is the first Broadway show to have four of the top creative positions helmed by women—lyrics and music by Grammy-winner, Sara Bareilles (who also starred in the show on Broadway periodically and reopened the show this season with a limited engagement), book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarron, with direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. For the tour, the choreography is re-created by Abbey O’Brien and the direction is re-created by Susanna Wolk.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO