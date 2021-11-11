CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Theatre announces winner of pie contest as 'Waitress' set to debut

By Eve Russo
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

The State Theatre in Easton is getting ready to debut "Waitress," a hit Broadway show about an expert pie-maker with some big dreams. To celebrate, the theatre held a pie contest for local bakers to submit their most creative pie recipes. Check out the list of finalists and recipes...

IN THIS ARTICLE
