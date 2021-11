Just like with Week 8, the Green Bay Packers are in some more COVID-19 trouble in Week 9. However, this time it is arguably an even more important piece. Starting QB Aaron Rodgers is on the COVID-19 list. As reported by several outlets, he has already been ruled out for the Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs. According to those reports, Rodgers tested positive and is unvaccinated. That combination leads to a minimum 10-day absence from the team entirely, which is why the OUT designation has been used so quickly in the week.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO