NBA

Wednesday's Timberwolves-Golden State game recap

By Chris Hine
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Wiggins saved his best game of the year...

m.startribune.com

Andrew Wiggins
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
#Warriors#Wolves#Timberwolves Golden State#Golden State Wiggins
NBC Sports

Watch Bol Bol with the acrobatic and-1 scoop lay-up. Yes, you read that right.

Bol Bol is getting the rare non-garbage time minutes on Monday night against the Bucks, and he is making the most of them. Check out the and-1 driving scoop lay-up. With the size of the Mavericks up front — Willie Cauley-Stein was getting run off the bench — Nuggets coach Michael Malone countered with Bol to match the size. In the first half, Bol had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, plus he had a block.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Responds To JJ Redick Calling The Warriors' Schedule 'Soft': "Buddy, We Got The MVP, A Defensive Player Of The Year. That Kind Of Disrespect Bothers Me…”

The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
lineups.com

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls 11/8/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Matchup Preview (11/8/21) The Brooklyn Nets (6-3) will have their second back-to-back game against the Chicago Bulls (6-3) in the United Center. These are two of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference right now, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against each other. The Nets will still be without Nic Claxton for this game. Due to illness and demotion to their G-League affiliate, he will miss another few weeks and have plugged in forward Bruce Brown to the starting lineup in his place. This has forced Blake Griffin to the center position and Kevin Durant to power forward in their small-ball lineup. Since Brown has been placed into the starting lineup, the Nets have won five of their past six games, including four straight wins, which hardly feels like a coincidence. Claxton was struggling, and this small-ball lineup has been working for the Nets.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“That’s on me”- says Draymond Green after Golden State Warriors lose in a Close Game against the Hornets

Draymond Green is surely not happy with how things turned out for the Golden State Warriors in their game against the Charlotte Hornets. Last night’s result is something that nobody could’ve predicted. The Warriors were on a 7 win streak, and have been performing adroitly but things are pretty unpredictable in NBA. Every game has its champions and, a lesson for the defeated team.
