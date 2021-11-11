Harris and Macron sidestep submarine rift in talks
By Katherine Doyle, Washington Examiner
Gazette
5 days ago
PARIS — Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron covered plenty of ground during a two-hour meeting on Wednesday but avoided the elephant in the room: France's anger over the United States's role in scuttling its multibillion-dollar submarine contract with Australia. "They actually didn't talk about submarines,"...
Vice President Kamala Harris feels increasingly isolated inside the White House as her approval ratings plummet — with the first female veep believing she’s not getting the same support given to other members of the Biden administration, according to a detailed new report. “It’s hard to miss the specific energy...
The White House on Monday made a concerted effort to defend Vice President Harris from media criticism, saying she is an important part of the team and signaling she’ll play a role in promoting the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on the need for a de-escalation of the migrant crisis at the Belarus border, even if the two leaders disagreed on the origins of the crisis, a French official said on Monday. The Western bloc...
France’s president Emmanuel Macron had spoken to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin and agreed on a “de-escalation” of tensions on the border.The pair spoke on the phone for almost two hours, and a statement from the Elysee Palace said that “it is our hope that this long conversation will yield results in the coming days”.Putin also promised Macron to “raise the topic” with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko.At the same time, Lukashenko and German chancellor Angela Merkel talked by phone, according to a social media post by reporters for Belarus state media.The post said the talks lasted around 50 minutes....
Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping have slurped noodles together in Beijing. They’ve shared deep thoughts about the meaning of America during an exchange on the Tibetan plateau. They’ve gushed to U.S. business leaders about developing a sincere respect for each other. The American president has held up his relationship with Xi as evidence of his heartfelt belief that good […]
PARIS — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Wednesday that their countries are ready to work together again, after a diplomatic drama surrounding a submarine deal that put the relationship at a historic low. Harris met with Macron in the evening at the Elysee presidential...
Kamala Harris arrived in Paris earlier this week for a series of engagements that will last for five days. On Tuesday, Harris visited the Suresnes American Cemetery to pay respects to service members from the United States that died during World War I and World War II. Kamala Harris, Emmanuel...
Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced an expanded cooperation on space and cybersecurity issues after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Harris and Macron agreed to establish a "U.S.-France Comprehensive Dialogue on Space" to enhance civil, commercial, and national security space cooperation, the White House said in a statement.
Vice President Kamala Harris met Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to help mend a bitter diplomatic spat over the three-country AUKUS submarine pact that excluded France. “I think we share this belief that we are in the beginning of a new era, which presents us with many...
PARIS — Vice President Kamala Harris will have one foot stateside as she arrives in Paris for a week of face-to-face meetings with European leaders, delivering prerecorded remarks at the George Soros-backed Democracy Alliance annual donor summit, according to a White House official, for an audience of prominent liberal megadonors.
Kamala Harris's third foreign trip will be a trip to France so she can talk to Macron about the European migrant crisis. Kamala Harris will travel to France on Monday for four days of meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and other European leaders as they gather in Paris to mark Armistice Day, which commemorates the end of World War I. While there she will take part in the Paris peace conference on Libya, a diplomatic effort aimed at helping Libya achieve peaceful elections. Disputes over elections scheduled for December 24 threaten to derail Libya’s efforts to end a decade of chaos and violence. “We want to show our support for the Libyan people as they move toward national elections and focus on the importance of withdrawing foreign forces and mercenaries,” a US official said.
Scott Morrison’s appearance at the G20 and Cop26 was supposed to be about consolidating the Coalition’s climate pivot before the next election. But the French president, Emmanuel Macron, had other ideas. Political editor Katharine Murphy travelled with Morrison to Rome and Glasgow this week. Here is how an extraordinary week...
CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australian media on Tuesday published messages between French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as Canberra seeks to push back against allegations it lied to Paris about a multibillion-dollar submarine contract. Australia in September cancelled a deal with France’s Naval Group, opting instead to...
Tucker Carlson suggested that Kamala Harris is "not from this country" because she went to school in Canada. Harris was born in Oakland, California. She moved to Canada for her middle- and high-school years. Carlson has said he briefly attended a boarding school in Switzerland. Fox News host Tucker Carlson...
