CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Harris and Macron sidestep submarine rift in talks

By Katherine Doyle, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron covered plenty of ground during a two-hour meeting on Wednesday but avoided the elephant in the room: France's anger over the United States's role in scuttling its multibillion-dollar submarine contract with Australia. "They actually didn't talk about submarines,"...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Macron and Putin call for a ‘de-escalation’ of Belarus border tensions

France’s president Emmanuel Macron had spoken to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin and agreed on a “de-escalation” of tensions on the border.The pair spoke on the phone for almost two hours, and a statement from the Elysee Palace said that “it is our hope that this long conversation will yield results in the coming days”.Putin also promised Macron to “raise the topic” with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko.At the same time, Lukashenko and German chancellor Angela Merkel talked by phone, according to a social media post by reporters for Belarus state media.The post said the talks lasted around 50 minutes....
POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

A complicated relationship: Biden and Xi prepare for meeting

Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping have slurped noodles together in Beijing. They’ve shared deep thoughts about the meaning of America during an exchange on the Tibetan plateau. They’ve gushed to U.S. business leaders about developing a sincere respect for each other. The American president has held up his relationship with Xi as evidence of his heartfelt belief that good […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA Today

VP Kamala Harris tries to mend US relations with France, meets with Emmanuel Macron

PARIS — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Wednesday that their countries are ready to work together again, after a diplomatic drama surrounding a submarine deal that put the relationship at a historic low. Harris met with Macron in the evening at the Elysee presidential...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
New York Post

Harris meets Macron, proclaims ‘new era’ after AUKUS submarine spat

Vice President Kamala Harris met Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to help mend a bitter diplomatic spat over the three-country AUKUS submarine pact that excluded France. “I think we share this belief that we are in the beginning of a new era, which presents us with many...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Submarines#Nuclear Submarine#Inflation#French#European#National Security Council#The European Commission#American#The Space Council
United Patriot

Kamala Harris goes to France to talk about Libya.

Kamala Harris's third foreign trip will be a trip to France so she can talk to Macron about the European migrant crisis. Kamala Harris will travel to France on Monday for four days of meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and other European leaders as they gather in Paris to mark Armistice Day, which commemorates the end of World War I. While there she will take part in the Paris peace conference on Libya, a diplomatic effort aimed at helping Libya achieve peaceful elections. Disputes over elections scheduled for December 24 threaten to derail Libya’s efforts to end a decade of chaos and violence. “We want to show our support for the Libyan people as they move toward national elections and focus on the importance of withdrawing foreign forces and mercenaries,” a US official said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Shore News Network

Messages from Macron to Morrison leaked amid submarine deal row

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australian media on Tuesday published messages between French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as Canberra seeks to push back against allegations it lied to Paris about a multibillion-dollar submarine contract. Australia in September cancelled a deal with France’s Naval Group, opting instead to...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy