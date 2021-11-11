CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Deforestation Is Killing Workers in Tropical Countries

Cover picture for the articleTropical forests are one of the most lauded ecosystems on Earth. They harbor at least two-thirds of global biodiversity and can absorb billions of tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere. But there’s one important ecosystem service that we don’t recognize: forests cool the surrounding landscape, and by doing so they protect...

Futurity

Tropical deforestation could boost risk of heat-related deaths

Outdoor workers in the world’s lower-latitude tropical forests may face a greater risk of heat-related deaths and unsafe working conditions because of deforestation and climate warming, according to a new study. Researchers found that increased temperatures of 0.95 Celsius (1.7 Fahrenheit) in the deforested areas of Berau Regency, Indonesia, between...
ENVIRONMENT
Camden News

Deforestation

When you see the word "deforestation," you think of the Amazon River Basin in Brazil or the Congo River Basin in Africa, and you're right on target. These huge, tropical rain forests are sometimes called the lungs of the earth, and make no bones about it, they are extremely important. Their loss would be catastrophic, but they are in grave danger.
EL DORADO, AR
TheConversationAU

Deforestation can raise local temperatures by up to 4.5℃ – and heat untouched areas 6km away

Forests directly cool the planet, like natural evaporative air conditioners. So what happens when you cut them down? In tropical countries such as Indonesia, Brazil and the Congo, rapid deforestation may have accounted for up to 75% of the observed surface warming between 1950 and 2010. Our new research took a closer look at this phenomenon. Using satellite data over Indonesia, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea, we found deforestation can heat a local area by as much as 4.5℃, and can even raise temperatures in undisturbed forests up to 6km away. More than 40% of the world’s population live...
ENVIRONMENT
#Tropical Forests#Air Conditioning#Climate Change#Lancet Planetary Health#The Nature Conservancy
washington.edu

Deforestation, climate change linked to more worker deaths and unsafe conditions

Outdoor workers in the world’s lower-latitude tropical forests may face a greater risk of heat-related deaths and unsafe working conditions because of deforestation and climate warming, according to a study led by The Nature Conservancy, the University of Washington and Indonesia’s Mulawarman University. In the study, researchers found that increased...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

At climate talks, countries agree to halt deforestation and cut methane emissions

The second day of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) brought sweeping pledges to end deforestation and curb methane emissions. In the summit’s first major deal, announced on Tuesday, leaders of more than 100 countries signed a pact to end deforestation by 2030. The signatories include countries that account for about 86% of the world’s forests — including Brazil, Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the United States. They committed to conserving forest ecosystems and accelerating restoration, incentivizing sustainable agriculture, and adopting trade and development policies that do not drive deforestation.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Global deforestation deal will fail if countries like Australia don't lift their game on land clearing

At the Glasgow COP26 climate talks overnight, Australia and 123 other countries signed an agreement promising to end deforestation by 2030. The declaration's signatories, which include global deforestation hotspots such as Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, have committed to "working collectively to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030 while delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive rural transformation."
INDUSTRY
PIX11

Baby elephant loses half its trunk to Indonesia poacher trap

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — A baby elephant in Indonesia’s Sumatra island has had half of her trunk amputated after being caught in what authorities said Monday was a trap set by poachers who prey on the endangered species. The 1-year-old female is among the last of the island’s 700 wild Sumatran elephants. She was […]
ANIMALS
