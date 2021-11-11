Free Forex Signals and Forecast: BUY GBP/JPY – 11 Nov 2021

The British pound rallied a bit against the US dollar over the last 24 hours, breaking 48 hours’ worth of resistance. Now that we are back above the 1.34 handle, it will be interesting to see how this plays out. As we initially dipped below the 1.34 level, then it looks as if the market is likely to continue to favor downside trading, but we may have a little bit of noise to chew through. Because of this, I think that I am still going to be looking for signs of exhaustion that I can sell, because the US dollar has strengthened against most currencies quite rapidly.

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO