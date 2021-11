Nebraska commit Jalil Martin earned honors on Tuesday as he was selected to the Class 6A IHSFCA All-State team following a strong senior season for Kenwood Academy in Chicago. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete played on both sides of the ball for Kenwood. According to MaxPreps, who has stats for nine games this season, Martin has been doing most of his work on the defensive side of the ball, where he played in the secondary and finished with six breakups, an interception and 21 tackles.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO