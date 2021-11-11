CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 5 days ago
The Minnesota Wild (9-3-0) travel to meet the Vegas Golden Knights (7-6-0) Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Wild vs. Golden Knights odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Wild have won four consecutive games, including a 5-2 victory at the Arizona Coyotes Wednesday. Minnesota has scored 5 goals in each of its last four outings.

The Golden Knights registered a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken Tuesday and have won three of their last four while covering the puck line in all three victories.

Wild at Golden Knights odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:35 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Wild -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | Golden Knights -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Wild +1.5 (-270) | Golden Knights -1.5 (+190)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Wild at Golden Knights projected goalies

Cam Talbot (7-2-0, 2.85 GAA, .904 SV%) vs. Robin Lehner (6-5-0, 2.72 GAA, .919 SV%)

Talbot has won both of his starts in November, allowing 8 goals on 67 shots. Luckily for him, the Wild averaged 5.0 goals per game in those two outings. He hasn’t faced Vegas yet this season but was 3-1-2 with a 3.26 GAA and .898 SV% in six starts against the Knights in 2020-21.

Lehner has won three consecutive starts, allowing just 5 total goals on 104 shots. The Golden Knights have provided him with 4.7 goals per game during the three-game win streak.

Wild at Golden Knights odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Golden Knights 4, Wild 3

The GOLDEN KNIGHTS (-112) welcome the red-hot Wild, but are lucky to catch the Wild on the second end of a back-to-back.

While Minnesota is 5-1 in its last six games in the fourth game of a 4-in-6 situation (four games in six days), Vegas won’t be outdone in that department. The Golden Knights are 12-3 in the past 15 in the fourth game of a 4-in-6.

The Wild +1.5 (-270) will come up just short in this one, but you can’t risk nearly three times your potential for a little bit of insurance.

PASS.

The OVER 5.5 (-115) is the best play on the board. Legs might be a bit tired and the defense could be a bit lazy as both teams are playing the fourth game in the past six days.

Minnesota also played Wednesday, and the Over is 7-1 in its past eight when working on no rest. The Over has cashed in four straight for Vegas while going 8-3-2 in its last 13 as a home favorite.

