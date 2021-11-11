CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Vice President Kamala Harris in France to mend U.S. relations with Paris

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris is in France this week in an effort to mend relations with...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 26

Jay Park
4d ago

Good god she’s only gonna make it worse. She already started with that fake French accent what a class act

Reply(1)
12
Gilberte Frechette
4d ago

All that money and never took French or Spanish classes shame on her , European know 4 plus language even 6 language 👏

Reply
6
james 301
5d ago

She sounded like fool(nothing new) with her (terrible) fake French accent! Like why?

Reply(1)
17
Related
New York Post

Mayorkas struggles to explain what Kamala Harris does in immigration role

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris has not been “directly” involved in his department’s key policy decisions during her nearly eight months tackling the “root causes” of illegal immigration for the Biden administration. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) recalled that President Biden had called Harris...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

CNN commentators fume after CNN report on Kamala Harris office dysfunction: 'I had to push back heavily'

Two liberal CNN commentators who support Vice President Kamala Harris are unhappy with their outlet's own story outlining frustration and dysfunction in her office. A lengthy CNN piece Sunday outlined mutual exasperation between Harris and President Joe Biden's offices as her approval rating dips, with the former's aides feeling hung out to dry as she tackles thankless tasks without White House cover, and the latter's staff having "thrown up their hands" at her "lack of focus," as CNN put it.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Kamala Harris is probably the worst vice president in American history

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joined "Hannity" Monday reacting to CNN's "devastating" report on the "backbiting" tensions in the White House. NEWT GINGRICH: I think she actually accomplished something very historic. She got CNN, historically the strongest supporter of Liberal Democrats, to run an entire story pointing out that the President's team and the Vice President's team are fighting internally, in a very ferocious way. I've never seen CNN do anything that would be harmful to Joe Biden. This story was devastating, and I think it starts with a simple fact. Biden's at 38 percent approval. She's at 28 percent approval. Powerful people wake up in the morning. They go, "it can't be me. So I wonder who's doing this?" So the Biden people say it's all Harris's fault. The Harris people say, you know, if only he was using her correctly.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris doesn't have a presidential future

Supporters and aides of Vice President Kamala Harris are worried President Joe Biden and his team are ruining her political future. The reality is she doesn’t really have one anyway. CNN published an exhaustive report about Harris and her team’s complaints after interviewing “nearly three dozen former and current Harris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

'Vice presidents just don't break through.' Why are Kamala Harris' approval ratings lower than Biden's?

WASHINGTON – Vice President Kamala Harris’ latest poll numbers aren’t just bad, they’re late night comedy-fodder bad. ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mock-pondered last week how Harris’ job approval rating could be even lower than President Joe Biden’s, when “she basically has nothing to do.”. “It’s like criticizing a backup...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Australia#Cbsn Am
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: America is in danger by a mentally deteriorating president

Laura Ingraham slammed the "team of incompetents" within the Biden White House on Monday's "Ingraham Angle." "America is truly in danger, under a president who is physically and mentally deteriorating before our eyes … real chaos is unfolding," she said. In contrast, "[The media] worked overtime to brand the Trump White House as out-of-control from day one," according to Ingraham.
POTUS
CBS News

President Biden and Chinese President Xi to meet in virtual summit

President Joe Biden will meet virtually Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ways to responsibly manage competition between the two countries and how they can work together on their aligned interests. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what the relationship between the two leaders and what they will discuss to try and smooth over growing tensions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers. "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Exasperation and dysfunction: Inside Kamala Harris’ frustrating start as vice president

Worn out by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus, key West Wing aides have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff — deciding there simply isn’t time to deal with them right now, especially at a moment when President Joe Biden faces quickly multiplying legislative and political concerns. The exasperation […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Kamala Harris after a report about 'exasperation and dysfunction' in the vice president's office

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Vice President Kamala Harris is a "vital partner" to Biden. Psaki's tweet came after a CNN report that claimed Harris' aides feel she is being sidelined by Biden. A Harris spokesperson dismissed the CNN report as "gossip." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

CBS News

314K+
Followers
40K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy