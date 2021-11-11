CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ripple set to launch Liquidity Hub despite court battle with SEC

invezz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRipple has announced setting up a Liquidity Hub for its enterprise customers. The product will launch next year, and it will initially support BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, XRP, and ETC. Ripple is launching this product amid its ongoing lawsuit with the SEC. Despite its ongoing lawsuit with the Securities...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Timo Lehes says SEC rejected VanEck’s BTC ETF because the market is not ready

Per Lehes, the SEC cannot be accused of being too stern because it’s trying to protect investors. Lehes believes crypto will only s쳮d if players in the industry embrace regulation. The SEC rejected the VanEck ETF on grounds preventing fraud and manipulation. Timo Lehes, the Managing Director at Swarm Capital,...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Ripple advocates limiting SEC’s role in regulating crypto amid ongoing legal battle

Ripple has put forward a proposal on its recommendations of how cryptocurrencies should be regulated in the United States. The cross-border remittances firm highlighted that the SEC’s approach was hostile and only aims to double down on regulation by enforcement. Ripple argues that existing legal frameworks could be tailored better...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Analysts believe XRP and Ethereum are on the same side in SEC v. Ripple case

XRP Army proponents argue that Ripple's win on fair notice guarantees Ethereum a victory on the same. XRP and Ethereum holders are on the same side of the argument, expecting Ripple Labs to win the case. Ripple's lawyers filed a Freedom of Information Act request over unfair treatment by the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Atm#Sec#Btc#Eth#Ltc#Xrp#Invezz#The Blog Post#Ripple Liquidity Hub#Api#The Liquidity Hub#Bitcoin Cash#Bch Usd Rrb#Ethereum Classic#Ripplenet
MarketRealist

Ripple Labs Is Being Sued By The SEC — Here's Why

Fintech startup Ripple, the company associated with the XRP cryptocurrency, announced on Nov. 9 that it would launch its Liquidity Hub solution for buying and selling digital assets. The announcement comes at a time when the company is still embroiled in a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission. Why is Ripple being sued?
BUSINESS
American Banker

Ripple Labs wants to limit SEC sway over crypto as legal fight rages

Ripple Labs, which is locked in a bitter court battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has an unsurprising recommendation for Washington policy makers: limit the regulator’s role in policing cryptocurrencies. “The SEC’s approach under the current administration has been hostile,” Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s general counsel, said in an...
ECONOMY
invezz.com

VanEck to launch a Bitcoin futures ETF this week after SEC rejects spot ETF

The US SEC has approved a Bitcoin futures ETF filed by VanEck asset management firm. The ETF will start trading this week on CBOE under the ticker symbol XBTF. Before this approval, the SEC had rejected an application for VanEck’s spot Bitcoin ETF. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
thepaypers.com

Ripple previews Liquidity Hub

Enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions provider Ripple has previewed Ripple Liquidity Hub, a new solution for enterprise customers, which will be launched in 2022. Ripple Liquidity Hub, will allow customers to access crypto assets from a variety of global venues, including market makers, exchanges, OTC desks, and in the future decentralised venues. The product will support turn-key integration and smart order routing to source digital assets at optimised prices giving customers the ability to buy, sell, and hold crypto assets. The GA launch will support BTC, ETH, LTC, ETC, BCH, and XRP (availability will vary by geography), with plans to expand to more tokenized assets. In the future, Ripple plans to add additional features such as support for staking and yield generating functionalities.
MARKETS
cryptocoin.news

Ripple Announces Plans For Crypto Liquidity Hub

Fintech company Ripple is gearing up for the launch of Ripple Liquidity Hub, a turnkey solution for financial institutions to source digital assets at optimized prices. While end-users are offered the ability to buy, sell, and hold digital assets, it generates new revenue streams for enterprises. The product is aimed at tackling certain obstacles enterprises face, in effect contributing to the mass adoption of crypto. For starters, it will help them do away with tedious resource-heavy integrations through a streamlined API and eliminate pre-funding requirements to make room for working capital. By leveraging smart order routing, it will access liquidity from market makers, exchanges, and OTC desks.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

XRP lawsuit: Will court’s order to Ripple give the SEC ‘some bullets for its gun’

The ever-lasting lawsuit between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and blockchain company, Ripple Labs (the defendant) continues to take new turns. Recently, Ripple secured a win against the SEC, as the Court granted Ripple’s motion to seal the ‘privilege logs.’ Now, it was the Plaintiff’s turn to roll the dice.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy