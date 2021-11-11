Ripple set to launch Liquidity Hub despite court battle with SEC

Enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions provider Ripple has previewed Ripple Liquidity Hub, a new solution for enterprise customers, which will be launched in 2022. Ripple Liquidity Hub, will allow customers to access crypto assets from a variety of global venues, including market makers, exchanges, OTC desks, and in the future decentralised venues. The product will support turn-key integration and smart order routing to source digital assets at optimised prices giving customers the ability to buy, sell, and hold crypto assets. The GA launch will support BTC, ETH, LTC, ETC, BCH, and XRP (availability will vary by geography), with plans to expand to more tokenized assets. In the future, Ripple plans to add additional features such as support for staking and yield generating functionalities.
