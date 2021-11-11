Ripple set to launch Liquidity Hub despite court battle with SEC

Fintech company Ripple is gearing up for the launch of Ripple Liquidity Hub, a turnkey solution for financial institutions to source digital assets at optimized prices. While end-users are offered the ability to buy, sell, and hold digital assets, it generates new revenue streams for enterprises. The product is aimed at tackling certain obstacles enterprises face, in effect contributing to the mass adoption of crypto. For starters, it will help them do away with tedious resource-heavy integrations through a streamlined API and eliminate pre-funding requirements to make room for working capital. By leveraging smart order routing, it will access liquidity from market makers, exchanges, and OTC desks.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO