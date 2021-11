OXFORD, Ohio--The Ohio field hockey team (7-2, 4-4 MAC) was defeated 1-0 by Miami in the semifinals of the MAC Tournament on Friday afternoon at Yager Stadium. The Bobcats played strong defense through the first three quarters, fending off 15 shots from the RedHawks while the offense took eight shots. The only score of the game came minutes into the fourth quarter when Paula Pena found the back of the net off a pass from Lexie Nugent. The defense limited the MAC Offensive Player of the Year, Claudia Ngrete Garcia, to just four shots with two on goal.

