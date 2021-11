Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. A class chasm is coming into view in the blockchain space. Ethereum has been heralded as the infrastructure for Finance 2.0, one in which everyone with internet access can become their own bank. With record-low interest rates on traditional banking savings accounts, the demand to become a liquidity provider is high. Yet, if you were to try to simply swap tokens on Ethereum's Uniswap, you can expect to see prohibitively enormous ETH gas fees.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO