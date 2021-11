According to Montreal Canadiens insider Eric Engels, goaltender Carey Price is expected to return to his team in the near future. Price, 34, took a leave of absence prior to the beginning of the season to enter the NHL player assistance program. The minimum stay in this program is 30 days, and it appears that is all the time he needed, as Engels says he is eligible to return as of this Friday and is expected back then or very shortly after.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO