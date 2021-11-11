CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge Hysterically Bans Elf On The Shelf In New Fake Order

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ZgHr_0ctbfNOr00

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard of Georgia hilariously banned Elf on the Shelf in a new fake order. On November 4th, he tweeted out, “Tired of living in Elf on the Shelf tyranny? Not looking forward to the Elf forgetting to move and causing your kids emotional distress?”

“I am a public servant and will take the heat for you. My gift to tired parents. P.S. – If you love your elf, keep your elf. No contempt.” Alongside the tweet was a photo of a fake order that he “filed” in court.

Elf on the Shelf officially banned in Cobb County Georgia?!

“The Court finds ‘The Elf on the Shelf,’ hereinafter ‘Elves’ represent a distraction to school students and a risk to the emotional health and well-being of Cobb’s young children,” the order reads. “Inexplicably, Elves sometimes move and don’t move overnight. When these Elves do not move, it leaves our children of tender years in states of extreme emotional distress.”

The order concludes that given the risks, “coupled with COVID and supply chain issues, the Court has no choice but to BANISH all Elves on Shelves from Cobb County.” However, the viral tweet has taken on a life of its own and people are loving it (even if they also love their Elf on a Shelf.)

A personal story from the judge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzEKh_0ctbfNOr00
Flickr/Mark Baylor

The Elf on the Shelf has become a tradition, mostly to keep children on their best behavior as the elves watch and report back to Santa on their good or bad behavior. However, Leonard’s disdain for Elf on the Shelf stems from a more personal story where his two daughters blamed their brother for touching the elf and killing it.

“Three children went to school in tears, with one child being labeled an ‘Elf Murderer’ and accused of making the elf ‘lose his magic,’” he writes in the order. “The court has no doubt that day of education was lost to everyone.”

Even Judge Leonard will be on the “nice list” this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HdG8_0ctbfNOr00
Flickr/Michael Kappel

Since posting the fake order online, the judge has received tons of funny replies from parents. One parent even replied that it was “government overreach.” That’s when Leonard posted a “joint statement from the North Pole and The Lumistella Company,” reassuring everyone in Cobb County that the judge has no jurisdiction over “Christmas cheer.”

“The Scoutmasters Elves will be bringing their holiday magic and an extra measure of joy to all those celebrating this season,” the statement concludes.

Comments / 1

Related
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Apparently Isn’t Fitting In While Working On The Show

Mayim Bialik is allegedly not fitting in while working on popular game show Jeopardy!. The game show is still on the hunt for a permanent host after the whole Mike Richards debacle, which left Bialik by herself until champ Ken Jennings stepped in to help. However, according to a Cinema Blend report, Bialik is apparently “not fitting in” while working on the show.
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares Rare Photo To Wish His Son A Happy Birthday

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, recently shared a rare photo of his son Wesley Chapman to wish him a happy birthday! Duane became famous for his show titled Dog the Bounty Hunter and some of his children have appeared on the show. However, Wesley has chosen to stay mostly out of the spotlight with his dad and chose a different career for himself.
CELEBRITIES
wccbcharlotte.com

With A Wink, Judge Fights ‘Tyranny’ Of Elf On The Shelf

MARIETTA, Ga. — Santa may have fewer eyes in homes this Christmas season after a judge — jokingly — banned the Elf on the Shelf. Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard posted a mock order on Twitter Thursday banishing these elves from Cobb County, Georgia. According to the holiday tradition,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
TODAY.com

Santa fires back after judge bans Elf on a Shelf

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a recap of last week’s NYC Marathon, the legal feud surrounding Elf on the Shelf, and a mother who routinely embarrasses her son when dropping him off for school.Nov. 14, 2021.
LAW
Keene Sentinel

A Georgia judge 'banished' the Elf on a Shelf

In a scathing decision last week, a Georgia judge ordered a ban that could hurt children’s chances of making Santa’s nice list this Christmas: The Elf on the Shelf is forbidden in Cobb County. The elves, Robert D. Leonard II wrote, “represent a distraction to school students and a risk...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Elf On The Shelf#Elves#Covid
InsideHook

A Judge Canceled Elf on the Shelf. Kind Of.

As any parent knows, Elf on the Shelf is utter bullshit: a Christmas-time scam designed to trap parents into forking over $30 to preserve their children’s sense of wonder disguised as modern holiday magic. Fortunately, one brave public servant is finally willing to acknowledge that the Elf on the Shelf has no clothes (by which I mean, is utter bullshit) and put a stop to this nonsense.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wnns.com

Judge ‘Banishes’ Elf On The Shelf From His County

A judge in Georgia issued a tongue-in-cheek order banishing the Elf on the Shelf from his county. The judge wrote. “Inexplicably, Elves sometimes move and don’t move overnight. When these Elves do not move, it leaves our children of tender years in states of extreme emotional distress.”. He tweeted that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS LA

Caught On Camera: DoorDash Driver Seen Using Brentwood Lobby As Toilet

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) — A DoorDash driver was caught on a security camera using the lobby of a Brentwood apartment building as a toilet while delivering food to a resident. Lisa Stanley, co-host of the K-EARTH 101 morning show, shared a video to Twitter Thursday morning showing the delivery driver approaching with a bag of food and dropping it off to a neighbor before defecating into a trash can. Yep this happened in my building! @DoorDash driver used my lobby as a toilet and now @DoorDash doesn’t want to pay for clean up! And she went on to deliver and touch food! Vile!...
BRENTWOOD, CA
Washington Examiner

Don’t riot over Rittenhouse — indeed, don’t riot ever

No matter what the jury decides in the case of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, there is no excuse for protests to get rowdy and absolutely no reason to manufacture racial grievances out of the killing of two white men by a white man. It is a sad commentary on our...
PUBLIC SAFETY
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
5K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy