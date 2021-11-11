CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues and Predators square off in battle of top Central teams

By Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBJO3_0ctbbNG100

Nashville Predators (7-5-1, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (8-2-1, first in the Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -176, Predators +149; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The two best teams in the Central face off when the St. Louis Blues take on the Nashville Predators.

The Blues have gone 4-1-0 against division opponents. St. Louis ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by David Perron with six.

The Predators are 2-1-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Tanner Jeannot leads the team serving 22 total minutes.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 12 points, scoring three goals and adding nine assists. Vladimir Tarasenko has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 12 points, scoring four goals and adding eight assists. Matt Duchene has 10 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Ville Husso: day to day (health protocols), Torey Krug: day to day (health protocols), Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body), Kyle Clifford: day to day (health protocols).

Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (upper body).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Special teams sink Canucks in loss to Predators

VANCOUVER — A pair of power-play goals pushed the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win over the Canucks in Vancouver on Friday. Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino both scored for the Preds (6-5-0) on the man advantage, and Matt Duchene added an even-strength tally. Mikael Granlund contributed a pair of assists.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Central Notes: Girard, Forsberg, Blues

Colorado has assembled an impressive back end, a group that has been bolstered by the return of Erik Johnson and the emergence of sophomore Bowen Byram. The 20-year-old has been strong enough this season that Mike Chambers of the Denver Post suggests that blueliner Samuel Girard could plausibly be made available if the Avalanche decide to try to add to their forward group between now and the trade deadline. Girard is signed through 2026-27 with a $5MM AAV, a reasonable price for someone that consistently logs over 20 minutes per game while chipping in a little offensively as well. If the Avs were to make the 23-year-old available, he’d garner plenty of interest around the league.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perron
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Torey Krug
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Brayden Schenn
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Ville Husso
Person
Kyle Clifford
friars.com

Top-15 Matchup On Tap As No. 7/8 Men's Hockey Squares Off Against No. 12 UMass

Matchup: No. 7/8 Providence College (6-3-0, 3-1-0 HEA) vs. No. 12 UMass (4-2-0, 2-0-0 HEA) Faceoff: 7:00 PM (Fri.) – Mullins Center – Amherst, Mass. TV: NESN | Play-by-play: Tim Neverett, Color: Jim Connelly. Stream: CollegeSportsLive.com (Outside New England) | NESN.com (Inside New England) Radio: NewsRadio 104.7 FM | TuneIn...
PROVIDENCE, RI
wingsnation.com

WATCH: Larkin scores from absurd angle for OT winner in Montreal and 300th NHL point

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin recorded his 300th National Hockey League point with the game-winning goal over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. With the game tied 2-2, Larkin and Detroit linemate Lucas Raymond broke into the Canadiens’ offensive zone on a 2-on-1 rush in the overtime period. Raymond...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

GAME NIGHT: Blues take on Jets in battle of Central's best

Despite a bout of COVID-19 running through their roster, the Blues have been off to a solid start, sitting second in the Central, one point back of the Minnesota Wild with a game in hand. The Jets can move into a tie for first with a win of their own. More importantly, it’s another divisional game for the Jets, who are a perfect 3-0-0 so far and will be looking to rebound from Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders.
NHL
bellarmine.edu

Men's soccer to square off with Central Arkansas in ASUN semis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team is set for a 2 p.m. (ET) showdown Sunday with Central Arkansas in the ASUN Championship semifinals. Central Arkansas (10-5) is the two-seed and host of the contest with the sixth-seeded Knights (7-7-2). HOW BELLARMINE ADVANCED. Bellarmine moved to the semifinals...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Central#The Nashville Predators
thecharlottepost.com

South Atlantic's top four women's teams square off in semifinals

Queens senior goalkeeper Erica Turner, an all-South Atlantic Conference first team pick, has 12 clean sheets on the season. The Royals play Lenoir-Rhyne in the SAC tournament semifinals Friday at Sportsplex at Matthews. The final four at the South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer tournament is a mirror image of the...
MATTHEWS, NC
stlouisgametime.com

Predators at Blues GameDay Thread

To all of our veterans tonight and always, thank you. This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you want to send the Perds packing. Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Predators

BLUES The St. Louis Blues return home for the first time since Oct. 30 after going 2-1-1 on a West coast road trip. The trip finished with a thriller in Winnipeg on Tuesday night, a shootout win led by one of the best games of Jordan Binnington's career. Binnington made 39 saves over the course of the game and stopped all four of the Jets' shootout attempts to seal the win.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Reasons for Overtime Win Against The Blues

The Nashville Predators emerged with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night in St. Louis. It was a back and forth affair, as the Predators overcame an early 2-0 deficit yet still had to finish the game in overtime, where Matt Duchene won it.
NHL
WRAL

Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Blues 4-3

ST. LOUIS — Matt Duchene scored his second goal of the game 2:01 into overtime, giving the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Duchene's wrist shot beat goalie Jordan Binnington on the short side. It was the only shot Nashville had in overtime.
NHL
Fulton Sun

Predators top Blues 4-3 in overtime

ST. LOUIS — Matt Duchene scored his second goal of the game 2:01 into overtime, giving the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues. Duchene's wrist shot beat goalie Jordan Binnington on the short side. It was the only shot Nashville had in overtime. Duchene...
NHL
Austin Daily Herald

Bulls slip past Bruins in a shootout in battle of top Central Division teams

It was a fight to the finish as the top two teams in the NAHL Central Division squared off in Riverside Arena Friday. The contest fittingly went the distance and the North Iowa Bulls walked away with a 3-2 shootout win over the Austin Bruins in a game that saw both teams have late opportunities to win.
NHL
Storm Lake Times

League’s top two offenses square off when Buena Vista faces No. 9 Central in season finale

If you love offense, you’re going to love Saturday’s game between Buena Vista and Central. It features the top two offenses in the American Rivers Conference. Together, the Dutch and Beavers combine for 97.2 points a game and 1,052.7 total yards of offense a game. It should be a high-scoring, entertaining game when the two teams meet at J. Leslie […]
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
tucsonpost.com

Heading in opposite directions, Predators and Coyotes face off

The Nashville Predators will look to continue their recent surge when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. The Predators, coming off a 4-1-1 trip, make a stop at home to play the struggling Coyotes before going back on the road for three games. Nashville, 7-1-1 in its past...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota-Raised Wild’s Rem Pitlick Scores First Goal & Hat Trick

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday night, Minnesota-raised Rem Pitlick scored his first career goal for the Minnesota Wild. Then he scored another, and another. Pitlick’s first three NHL goals came on a hat trick Saturday night. Unheard of in pro hockey. Pitlick played his prep hockey for Shattuck St. Mary’s in Faribault. Another anomaly last night: he was playing on the same line as high school linemate Jordan Greenway. Shattuck St. Mary’s Hockey Head Coach, Tom Ward coached them both. “They know how to play with each other. They can probably read and react with each other, and see things and feel things before...
NHL
FOX 2

FOX 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy