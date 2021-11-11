CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 11th

By Zacks Equity Research
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:

Meridian Corporation MRBK : This company that provides commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Corporation Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uR5OT_0ctbawkJ00

Meridian Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meridian Corporation Quote

Meridian Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.58, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Meridian Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IESBP_0ctbawkJ00

Meridian Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Meridian Corporation Quote

The Chemours Company CC : This company provides performance chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26t9Sa_0ctbawkJ00

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.72, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Chemours Company PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5oVD_0ctbawkJ00

The Chemours Company pe-ratio-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote

Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH : This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OfLC_0ctbawkJ00

Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.09, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAp70_0ctbawkJ00

Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH : This company that designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.3% over the last 60 days.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ih4PF_0ctbawkJ00

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Quote

SMART Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.96, compared with 20.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i83H7_0ctbawkJ00

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


