Salyersville, KY

Salyersville removes councilman who used racial slur in meeting

By Chad Hedrick
FOX 56
 7 days ago

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Salyersville City Council voted Wednesday evening to remove councilman Colin Ray Jackson from his seat on the council.

Before they could vote, another council member, Herbert “Tex” Holbrook, announced his immediate resignation from the city council while the council was in executive session.

The remaining members of the council voted unanimously, 4-0, to remove Jackson from the seat.

Jackson did not comment on the vote but stated he will appeal the result of the vote in circuit court.

City and county officials took to Facebook to condemn the councilman after he used a racial slur during a meeting in late October.

“As a community, I know we’re in a difficult situation where one of our own has said something that he probably regrets,” said Salyersville Mayor Pete Shepherd. “And that, hopefully, what comes of this, we’ll be a better community for it- and we can come through this and move on and make Salyersville bigger and better, as we’ve been trying over the last 10 years.”

Mayor Shepherd said he asked for Jackson’s resignation, but it was not tendered, setting up the meeting on Nov. 10.

At the time, Jackson issued a statement to WYMT in Hazard.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 Lexington.

FOX 56

