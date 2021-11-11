CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks trade mixed as investors try to stage a comeback after inflation-led rout

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

US stocks were mixed Thursday, working to recover from a selloff in the previous session that underscored worries about inflation continuing to run hot.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average continued to slide after losing 240 points Wednesday. Tech stocks as gauged on the Nasdaq Composite were also higher after a surge in bond yields on Wednesday hurt that sector, while the S&P 500 also rose. Bond yields soared after the US consumer price index climbed to 6.2%, the highest rate of inflation since 1990.

Here's where US indexes stood at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday:

"While this week's inflation data sparked a decline on Wednesday in US equities, investors continue to see the market as a glass half-full on the heels of strong third-quarter corporate earnings, the passage of the landmark US infrastructure bill, visible remedies to supply chain congestion, and other key indicators of a more sustained economic recovery," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments, in a note to Insider on Thursday.

Still, "investors should brace for heightened market volatility and consider sanctuary in inflation hedges, like gold, bitcoin and alternative investments," he said.

Around the markets, gold rose 0.8% at $1,864.80 per ounce. The bond market was closed for Veterans' Day.

Oil prices were mixed, with West Texas Intermediate crude down 1% at $80.49 per barrel. Brent, oil's international benchmark, picked up 0.3% to $82.85.

Bitcoin slipped 0.1% to $64,827.21.

