Press Release: Yield farming Wanchain dApp ZooKeeper will launch its new gaming generative NFTs, ZooGenes over 3 rounds, from 14:00 UTC on the 14th of November. 12th November 2021, GENEVA, Switzerland — ZooKeeper will launch the first generation of ZooGenes On the 14th of November, with 10,000 unique NFT characters to be distributed over 3 rounds. Those who previously held ZOO tokens in their wallets received an Yggdrazil Keepsake and will be given priority during the first 6 hours of the first sales round.

