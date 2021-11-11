Hafele India introduced JEE-O Soho Bath Series, an ambience of refined functionality

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO