Home & Garden

Hafele India introduced JEE-O Soho Bath Series, an ambience of refined functionality

buffalonynews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ever-lasting durability, ultimate sophistication and incomparable European manufacturing quality define theThese fittings create an ambience of refined functionality in your bathrooms, providing tranquility, peace and space for your body and mind. Although different in design and structure, the three JEE-O Series of bathroom...

www.buffalonynews.net

tucsonpost.com

ARETE Group introduces new-age industry destination - Payal Industrial Park at Dahej PCPIR to accelerate industrial growth in India

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/ATK): One of India's largest industrial developers, ARETE Group, has unveiled Payal Industrial Park -- India's largest privately-integrated Industrial Park at Dahej, Gujarat. The Park is spread over a vast 3,500 acres of area earmarked for large-scale industrial development, logistics parks and utilities. It is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South India#Soho#Nepal#Jee O Soho Bath Series#Bengaluru#Ani Newsvoir#European#Thethese#Jee O Series#Jee O Soho Series#Dado Quartz#Hafele Global#Indian#Home Appliances#Furniture Lighting
rigzone.com

India Refiners Brace for Low Carbon Future

State-run majors from Indian Oil Corp. to Hindustan Petroleum Corp. are opting for low-carbon operations with the use of green hydrogen and clean power. India’s biggest oil refiners are finalizing plans to cut down on emissions from their facilities, while remaining optimistic about the future of petroleum fuels in the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
buffalonynews.net

Karnataka to shortly unveil new research and development policy, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that the state would soon come out with a new Research and Development (RD) policy. "Shortly, we are coming out with an RD policy. We want RD in schools, colleges, universities and even private institutions," said...
INDIA
buffalonynews.net

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on PIL alleging illegal operation of Chinese e-commerce website

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre on public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Union of India, and Ministry of Commerce to take appropriate steps against Chinese company 'SPPIN India Private Limited', for allegedly running operations of the e-commerce websites--'Shopee'-- in India that may have "grave and imminent" danger to the security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of India.
INDIA
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StreetInsider.com

Introducing comic series NFT project on Solana Blockchain.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Crypto Glee Club an innovative, fun and beautiful collection of NFT art on Solana blockchain, a project aiming to bridge the gap between the masses and blockchain with the help of ART and community. Melbourne, Australia -...
TECHNOLOGY
buffalonynews.net

Int'l festival helps Egypt's date growers open new markets

At a date palm festival held in Egypt's Bahariya Oasis, some 80 exhibitors showcased their goods to thousands of visitors. BAHARIYA OASIS, Egypt, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Dates growers and exporters in Egypt's Bahariya Oasis, southwest of capital Cairo, have an opportunity to market their products through a three-day festival organized by the Giza Governorate.
AGRICULTURE
buffalonynews.net

Listed firms reveal stocky Chinese real economy

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- As one of the key bellwethers of the real economy, listed firms in China have shown resilient growth amid a complex environment at home and abroad, with research and development (R&D) being the major driving force of their performance. As of Oct. 31, a total...
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

ByondXR Partners with Vida Glow: "An Industry-Disrupting Move into the Metaverse of Luxury Ingestible Beauty Tech"

The number one Marine Collagen beauty brand globally has added a lifelike virtual pop-up store to its online repertoire to deepen engagement with customers. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Global leaders in luxury ingestible beauty, Vida Glow, are taking the next step into the future together with rapidly rising tech startup ByondXR and launching its newest platform: Virtual Vida Glow. This immersive solution represents the pinnacle of e-commerce innovation that will allow customers to directly interact with the brand and its products at a level never seen before.
SKIN CARE
buffalonynews.net

Key CPC session guides China's development, inspires world

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Foreign political party officials and experts have spoken highly of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), hailing it as a significant meeting guiding China's development at an important historical juncture. They said the CPC's major...
CHINA
buffalonynews.net

UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripartite meeting

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held a tripartite meeting with Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, and Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus. During the meeting, which was held in Dubai, the parties...
MIDDLE EAST

