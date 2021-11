FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton veteran who served in three wars was honored for his service at Fort Sill on Monday. Lieutenant Colonel James Thompson served for 23 years and was awarded three bronze stars - one for his time in Germany during WWII, one for his time in Korea and one for his time in Vietnam. Monday, he got a hero’s welcome at Fort Sill as he met with officials and trainees of the next generation.

FORT SILL, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO