Larry Hoover Jr. Urges Drake To Squash Beef With Ye FKA Kanye West

By D.L. Chandler
 7 days ago

Ye , the artist (in the truest sense of the word) formerly known as Kanye West , has been all the buzz across news publications and social media after his freewheeling appearance on Drink Champs . Shortly after making an appeal to squash beef with Drake alongside J Prince , Larry Hoover Jr. is asking the same of the Canadian superstar.

In an exclusive chat presented by TMZ , Larry Hoover Jr., the son of the founder of the Chicago Gangster Disciples gang, made an open plea to Drake to join together with Ye for a benefit concert in order to aid efforts to free the elder Hoover from prison.

Hoover Sr. is serving six life sentences in connection to a variety of crimes during his heyday as a leading member of the Gangster Disciples. Further, authorities allege that Hoover Sr. continued to run the operation from prison but he’s reportedly broken ties with the gang and is demanding freedom.

As the outlet notes, there is an upcoming Free Larry Hoover in Los Angeles on December 7, and the aim is the have the two superstars performing at the event and working behind the scenes on efforts to bring Hoover Sr. home.

Hoover Jr. appeared on Ye’s DONDA album in an extended outro skit explaining how he’s been without his father in his physical space his entire life and now that he is himself a father, Hoover Jr. wants an opportunity to have his father get to know his grandchildren and connect with the community that continues to embrace him.

Photo: Instagram

