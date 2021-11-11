CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

La Plata Holds Veterans Parade

By Staff
 5 days ago
Hundreds of marchers represented over thirty parade units participating in the Veterans Day Parade Sunday, November 9 in La Plata Maryland under sunny skies. Officials leading the parade which is the first in the town since the Pandemic included the La Plata Town Council, Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28thLegislative District, Command Master Chief Charles Hysell, Naval Support Facility Indian Head Group. Charles County Commissioners Gilbert Bowling and Thomasina Coates participated.

Senator Ellis, a service-disabled veteran of the United States Air Force after 21 years of service in various capacities, is a champion for veterans in Maryland authoring eight Maryland laws supporting veterans during his first term in office. Ellis has introduced six additional bills in support of veterans.

Eight military veterans groups marched in the parade including the Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion Randolph Furey Post 170 and the Charles County Commission for Veterans Affairs.

Reviewing the first Veterans Day Parade since the Pandemic on Sunday, November 9 in La Plata Maryland under sunny skies are Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th Legislative District, front right, flanked on his left by Command Master Chief Charles Hysell, Naval Support Facility Indian Head Group, with Jeannie James, Mayor of La Plata visible to his right. Behind Senator Ellis is Charles County Commissioner Gilbert Bowling, District 4.

Five JROTC units marched in the parade from La Plata, North Point, Henry E. Lackey, Thomas Stone and St. Charles High Schools along with the Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy. The North Point High School Band also marched.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad along with the La Plata Fire Department also took part in the parade.

