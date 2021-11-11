ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Larry Hoover Jr. Urges Drake To Squash Beef With Ye FKA Kanye West

By D.L. Chandler
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvf8C_0ctbXZff00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19eCNR_0ctbXZff00

Source: Larry Hoover Jr. / @larryhooverjr_

Ye , the artist (in the truest sense of the word) formerly known as Kanye West , has been all the buzz across news publications and social media after his freewheeling appearance on Drink Champs . Shortly after making an appeal to squash beef with Drake alongside J Prince , Larry Hoover Jr. is asking the same of the Canadian superstar.

In an exclusive chat presented by TMZ , Larry Hoover Jr., the son of the founder of the Chicago Gangster Disciples gang, made an open plea to Drake to join together with Ye for a benefit concert in order to aid efforts to free the elder Hoover from prison.

Hoover Sr. is serving six life sentences in connection to a variety of crimes during his heyday as a leading member of the Gangster Disciples. Further, authorities allege that Hoover Sr. continued to run the operation from prison but he’s reportedly broken ties with the gang and is demanding freedom.

As the outlet notes, there is an upcoming Free Larry Hoover in Los Angeles on December 7, and the aim is the have the two superstars performing at the event and working behind the scenes on efforts to bring Hoover Sr. home.

Hoover Jr. appeared on Ye’s DONDA album in an extended outro skit explaining how he’s been without his father in his physical space his entire life and now that he is himself a father, Hoover Jr. wants an opportunity to have his father get to know his grandchildren and connect with the community that continues to embrace him.

Photo: Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Larry Hoover
Person
Kanye
Person
J Prince
Person
Drake
extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Squash#Drink Champs#Canadian#Donda
Z107.3

Kanye West Says the Worst Thing He’s Ever Done Is Sign Big Sean

In case you were wondering how Kanye West feels about his former artist Big Sean, Ye has put it all on the table and didn't hold back. Folks were brimming with anticipation on Thursday (Nov. 4) when Drink Champs announced that a two hour-long conversation with Kanye would be airing tonight at 10 p.m. EST. During the interview, N.O.R.E. inquired about who Yeezy would choose between Sean and G.O.O.D. Music president Pusha T. Pusha is still signed to Kanye's imprint. Sean Don, on the other hand, who just dropped his What You Expect EP with producer Hit-Boy on Sean's independent FF to Def Entertainment label last month, recently got out of his G.O.O.D. Music contract.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West "Will Always Be The Most Inspirational Person"

While many celebrity divorces get ugly, it seems that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have found a way to split amicably. After filing for divorce back in February, Kardashian has maintained that she and West separated because of general differences of opinion, and that he is a great father to their four children. In the months following Kardashian's initial move to legally separate from the Donda rapper, the pair was spotted together on multiple occasions, from a couple of Malibu dinner dates to West helping Kardashian prep for her most recent gig, hosting Saturday Night Live.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Ye West doesn’t want to lose Kim Kardashian

Ye West doesn’t want a divorce. The 44-year-old rapper’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, filed documents to end their marriage in February 2021, but the “Stronger” rapper insisted he hasn’t seen the paperwork and both he and his kids don’t want the separation. Speaking on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs,” West...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Kanye West’s new name and haircut creates chatter and jokes (photo)

Kanye West is officially turning the page and starting a new chapter in his life by legally changing his name and rocking, um, an interesting new haircut. A Los Angeles Superior Court granted the rap renegade’s petition to change his name to a single syllable on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, without a hearing. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now known by his long-recognized nickname “Ye” that simultaneously eliminates his middle and last names, Omari and West, respectively, according to The New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
extratv

Kanye West Shaved His Eyebrows — See the Pic!

Kanye West is sporting a jarring new shaved-eyebrow look!. The rapper first showed up sans eyebrows at his Sunday Service on Halloween alongside Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson (who is no stranger to going brow-less), and was photographed again as he left Nobu on Tuesday night. West made headlines last...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ye (Kanye West) Sounds Off on Drake Beef, Cancel Culture & More on 'Drink Champs'

Ye didn’t do any press following the release of his latest studio album, Donda, and he has barely spoken a word aside from short social media interviews. On his episode of Drink Champs, he fills in most of the gaps that fans have missed during his absence, including where he stands with Drake personally, who he thinks could go against him in a Verzuz battle, his favorite rappers and rap groups of all-time and more.
MUSIC
Variety

Drake Halts Release of New French Montana Song ‘Splash Brothers’ Out of Respect for Astroworld Victims

Drake has halted the release of an upcoming song with French Montana out of respect for the victims of the Astroworld tragedy, Variety has confirmed. The track, “Splash Brothers,” was set to appear on Montana’s fourth studio album “They Got Amnesia,” set to be released on Nov. 19. The song will likely be released on an upcoming deluxe edition of “Amnesia.” Montana and Drake have collaborated several times over the years, including on hits such as “Pop That,” “Stay Schemin’,” “No Stylist” and “No Shopping.” Drake was a special guest at the end of Travis Scott’s Astroworld set, and has since been...
MUSIC
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

797
Followers
147
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy