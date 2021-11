The Colorado Avalanche had a difficult third week of the season, to say the least. Not only did they lose back-to-back games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but Nathan MacKinnon suffered an injury that keeps him on the sidelines for the next three weeks. In response, the Avalanche outscored their opposition (the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks) 13-3 last week and look to be hitting their stride for the first time in 2021-22. Another light week beckons, with a road trip to the Pacific Northwest to face the Canucks and Seattle Kraken headlining the schedule for week five. Looking at each matchup separately, let’s dig into what can be expected over the next two games.

