Brave, the company behind the Brave browser, has partnered with Solana to provide support for the blockchain directly from its browser. According to a press release, the Brave browser will now default to Solana for cross-chain and decentralized app support. Brave users, that are now in the millions, will have access to a Solana wallet within the app. This feature is expected to roll out during the first half of 2022.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO