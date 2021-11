As season 3 of Succession rumbles on, the show is becoming an increasingly excruciating watch (in a very, very good). I’ve realised that I’ve started to feel profoundly uncomfortable every time Kendall Roy, played by the incredible Jeremy Strong, comes on screen, because there’s an 80% chance he’s going to do our say something excruciatingly embarrassing, inappropriate or naff. It’s unclear whether this is because he’s ingesting huge amounts of drugs off screen or this is fundamentally the way he’s wired, but it’s a genius move. Kendall was set up as the hero at the end of Season 2 - giving a bombastic press conference where he revealed his father Logan Roy’s many many sins to the world, in an effort to take him down. But Succession show runner Jesse Armstrong doesn’t do heroes - and making Kendall just as unlikeable as the rest of the family is part of the appeal of Succession.

