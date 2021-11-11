Mdou Moctar – Live at The Niger River

Before there was news of ‘Home Video’, an album which captured the complexities of Lucy Dacus’ formative years growing up in Richmond, VA, leading her to be named “one of the best songwriters of her generation” (Rolling Stone), Lucy presented the long-awaited “Thumbs” to the world. Debuted on tour in 2018 while on the road with boygenius, “Thumbs” became a fan favorite, immediately and deeply impacting audiences: “Depending on what you’ve been through in your life, those words might leave you weeping in public, too,” commented Stereogum. Lucy now releases a full-band version of the arresting original, titled “Thumbs Again.” Here, the simple instrumental backbone of “Thumbs” is filled out with electric guitar, synth, and drums and is how many have heard the song on Lucy’s recent tour.

