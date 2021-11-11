CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mdou Moctar – Live at The Niger River

By The Management
matadorrecords.com
 5 days ago

Last winter, bassist Mikey Coltun travelled to Niamey, Niger to join his bandmates – Mdou Moctar, Ahmoudou Madassane, and Souleymane Ibrahim – and to prepare for the release of the group’s Matador Records debut, Afrique Victime. To date, that trip has yielded a documentary, a Tiny Desk (Home) concert,...

matablog.matadorrecords.com

Comments / 0

Related
treblezine.com

Mdou Moctar shares new performance video, Live at the Niger River

Mdou Moctar has just released a new live performance video, titled Live at the Niger River. The live performance clip is 19 minutes long and features the Nigerien guitarist and his bandmates performing songs from their latest album, Afrique Victime, along the bank of the Niger River. Check it out below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Mdou Moctar announces 2022 international tour dates, shares live performance

Tuareg rock sensation Mdou Moctar announced his 2022 international tour dates today and shared a video of a live performance with his band on the banks of the Niger River. The tour will begin on February 27 at The Orange Peel in Asheville, North Carolina and end May 1 at De Post in Oostende, Belgium, with 42 more stops along the way. The North American portion of his tour will be in support of Parquet Courts, but he'll headline his European dates. He is also slated to perform at Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 25.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
SpaceRef

Orbital View Of The Niger River In Mali

The Niger River in the African nation of Mali is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 259 miles above the southwestern Sahara Desert. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
AFRICA
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
loc.gov

A Trip Down the Niger River

This is a guest post by M. Amelia Raines, Reference Librarian in the Geography and Map Division. In 1887, a French lieutenant named Edmond Caron sailed a gunboat down the Niger River to gather information and expand French influence in the western Sahel. After setting out from the colonial capital in Saint-Louis, on the Atlantic coast of Senegal, he traveled inland to the Inner Niger Delta of modern central Mali, an area as of yet outside of French control. This region of West Africa was to become part of French Sudan, a colonial territory within French West Africa, and eventually the independent nation of Mali in 1960.
WORLD
travelawaits.com

Venomous Sharks Found Living In London’s Thames River

The good news is the River Thames is coming back to life after being declared biologically dead in the 1960s. The bad news is among the dozens of species now living among the waters in London are venomous sharks. Although it sounds like it’s a plot from a bad horror film, the sharks really are part of one of the world’s most famous rivers.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nefertiti
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
matadorrecords.com

Lucy Dacus – “Thumbs Again”

Before there was news of ‘Home Video’, an album which captured the complexities of Lucy Dacus’ formative years growing up in Richmond, VA, leading her to be named “one of the best songwriters of her generation” (Rolling Stone), Lucy presented the long-awaited “Thumbs” to the world. Debuted on tour in 2018 while on the road with boygenius, “Thumbs” became a fan favorite, immediately and deeply impacting audiences: “Depending on what you’ve been through in your life, those words might leave you weeping in public, too,” commented Stereogum. Lucy now releases a full-band version of the arresting original, titled “Thumbs Again.” Here, the simple instrumental backbone of “Thumbs” is filled out with electric guitar, synth, and drums and is how many have heard the song on Lucy’s recent tour.
MUSIC
mining-technology.com

Artisanal gold mine collapse in Niger claims at least 18 lives

The collapse of an artisanal gold mine in Niger has reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people and injured seven other miners. The incident took place on 7 November at the Garin-Liman mine site in the Maradi region when artisanal wells collapsed, according to the Agence France-Presse (AFP).
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

River Thames: Sharks and seahorses found living in waterway

Sharks, seahorses, eels and seals have been found living in the River Thames, a study has found. The State of the Thames Report, led by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), highlights changes since the river was declared "biologically dead" in 1957. The river has seen an increase in its...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mali#Live At The Niger River#Matador Records
Variety

‘Gomorrah’ Final Season Launches in Rome With Emotional Salute to Italy’s Gritty, Game-Changing Series

The fifth and final season of Neapolitan mob series “Gomorrah” was unveiled Monday during an emotionally charged Rome event saluting the end of the gritty, groundbreaking show. As Nils Hartmann, senior director of Sky Italia original productions, put it during the press conference, in Italian TV “there is a before and after ‘Gomorrah.’” The hyper-realistic crime skein is Italy’s greatest TV export, having sold to 190 territories since its 2014 launch, despite being subtitled even for Italian audiences, most of whom don’t understand the Neapolitan dialect in which “Gomorrah” is voiced. The show — best known for mixing neorealism with genre conventions...
TV SERIES
matadorrecords.com

Perfume Genius – North American 2022 Tour Announcement

Following a tour this month including two nights at a sold out Hollywood Bowl with Tame Impala, Perfume Genius aka Mike Hadreas has announced a 2022 North American Tour. The tour will kick off in Los Angeles and include stops in Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, New York City, Boston and more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
matadorrecords.com

Horsegirl – “Billy” + March 2022 Tour Dates

Chicago’s Horsegirl, the trio of 17-19 year olds Penelope Lowenstein (she/her), Nora Cheng (she/her), and Gigi Reece (they/them), present “Billy,” their debut single/video via their new label, Matador. In conjunction, they announce a North American tour, during which they’ll make their SXSW debut and play their first show ever in many of these cities. Having only formed in 2019, Horsegirl’s first three singles captured the ears and attention of fans and critics worldwide.
ROCK MUSIC
matadorrecords.com

Steve Gunn – “Live at the Rat Fink Room” + West Coast Tour Announcement

Next month, Steve Gunn will kick off a co-headlining tour of the Midwest and East Coast alongside guitarist Jeff Parker. Today, we’re pleased to share news that come spring, the pair will also be hitting the West Coast, performing dates in California, Oregon, and Washington. This will include a special three-night run at Zebulon in Los Angeles – billed as “Steve Gunn, Jeff Parker, and Friends” – which will feature Gunn’s full backing band as well special guests. Find the complete tour itinerary below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy