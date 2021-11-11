CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccines Required for University Medical Center Employees

By Jacob Coats
102.5 KISS FM
 5 days ago
University Medical Center will be implementing a vaccine mandate for employees and workers in response to requirements from the federal government. The mandate will require all credentialed hospital...

Related
WDBJ7.com

LewisGale Medical Center to comply with federal vaccine mandate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials with LewisGale Regional Health System say the hospital is planning to comply with the federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements. According to Christopher Finley, spokesperson for the hospital, this is not a mandate implemented by LewisGale, but rather compliance with the federal requirements announced Thursday. Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under those government rules.
HEALTH
San Angelo LIVE!

Shannon Medical Center to Begin Vaccinating Children Monday

SAN ANGELO, TX – Following approval by the CDC, Shannon Medical Center will begin vaccinating children for COVID-19. According to Shannon Medical Center's Director of Marketing Lydny Stone, on Nov. 8, Shannon will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. The vaccine will be available at the Shannon Vaccine Clinic, 3501 Knickerbocker Rd. Appointments are not required, but parents may reserve a time online by going to www.shannonhealth.com/COVIDvaccine. The Shannon Vaccine Clinic is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 am to 4 pm; Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KFYR-TV

Jamestown Regional Medical Center to mandate vaccines for staff

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a new rule requiring all healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated by January fourth. Jamestown Regional Medical Center is complying, and says employees must get the first dose by December fourth. “If you don’t follow this,...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Herald-Dispatch

Mountain Health Network extends deadline for employee vaccination requirement

HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network has extended its deadline for employee COVID-19 vaccination requirement. “As part of its commitment to the health care of the community, as well as the safety of patients and employees, Mountain Health Network (MHN) announced in August it would require its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as part of our COVID-19 Prevention Program. Due to the positive response by our employees to the program and the excellent progress they have shown in taking this important step for the community’s safety, we are extending our Oct. 31 compliance deadline,” Susan Beth Robinson, chief human resources officer, said in a statement issued by email. “This will allow additional time for staff who have obtained their first shot to become fully vaccinated and take advantage of the added protection the COVID-19 vaccine provides for themselves and others.”
MOUNTAIN, WV
njbmagazine.com

Hackensack University Medical Center Receives Grant to Address Health Equity

The Department of Emergency Medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center has received a $352,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Health to address health equity for COVID prevention. The funding will support a pilot study focused on COVID risk factors in patients with chronic diseases and behavioral health concerns who come into Emergency Departments in six hospitals in the Hackensack Meridian Health network.
HACKENSACK, NJ
St. Joseph Post

Mosaic to require all employees be fully vaccinated against COVID by Jan. 4th

Mosaic Life Care has announced all of its employees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by early next year, in compliance with federal rules. Mosaic CEO, Dr. Mark Laney, says the health care system had intended to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which just issued a mandate that health care workers be full vaccinated by January 4th.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
shorefrontnews.com

Malliotakis Announces $2.3 Million for Richmond University Medical Center

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) today announced the Department of Health and Human Services will award the Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) $2,387,311 in federal grants. The funds are part of the Head Start and Early Start Programs and will be used for educational resources and healthcare services. In Congress, Malliotakis has been focused on expanding healthcare services and advocated for this funding appropriation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS Chicago

Veterans And Healthcare Workers At Rush University Medical Center Honored With Dozens Of Flowers

CHICAGO (CBS) — A special delivery for some veterans in Chicago Thursday. Volunteers saying “Thank you” with flowers. An Evanston-based group called “Inspire Through Flowers” delivered dozens of patriotic bouquets to veterans and front-line healthcare workers at Rush University Medical Center. Volunteers with the group say their mission is to lift spirits and bring hope, and to honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans. “Lots of surprise smiles and very often a few tears from people saying we’re so touched by this, you have no idea what it means to us that there are people out there, that don’t even know us, that want to say thank you,” said Christine Costello of Inspire Through Flowers.
CHICAGO, IL
The Press

Employees at Sutter Delta Medical Center stage one-day walk-out

More than 350 employees at Antioch’s Sutter Delta Medical Center walked off the job on Nov. 8 after negotiations between the healthcare workers’ union and the medical center broke down. This is the second protest at the medical facility in recent weeks, following an Oct. 4 strike regarding insufficient staffing,...
ANTIOCH, CA
Las Vegas Sun

University Medical Center getting $1.5 million to expand COVID treatment

University Medical Center will receive $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds to expand its monoclonal antibody clinic to treat high-risk people with COVID-19. The Clark County Commission authorized the funds today, allowing UMC to soon treat up to seven times as many patients at the outpatient clinic. The clinic...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
theadvocate.com

Lane Regional Medical Center honors 73 employees for service milestones

Lane Regional Medical Center honored 73 staff members celebrating a Service Award milestone in 2021. Honorees were recognized to thank them for their service at Lane. Collectively they represent 934 years of service. 45 Years of Service: Roy Collins. 40 Years of Service: Anthony Scott and Ray Villemarette. 30 Years...
HEALTH SERVICES
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

