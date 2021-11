It looks like South Boston is just a few steps away from getting its very own Taco Bell. The proposed location will be at 449 W. Broadway with a grand opening scheduled for early 2022. The sleek, urban design will blend well with the other restaurants and bars along Broadway. If you haven’t been to Taco Bell lately, you have missed a monumental brand transformation. In addition to the stylish aesthetic changes, the menu now offers a variety of innovative Mexican-inspired choices that can be modified and adjusted to satisfy most special dietary needs. But don’t worry…all of your favorite Taco Bell menu items will still be available!

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO