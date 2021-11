SEMA gets wilder every year, and is the barometer for car trends across the globe. This year we've seen some pretty wild entries ranging from hardcore off-roaders, all the way to dedicated track machines and everything in-between. The fact that our planet is dying hasn't been ignored either: there have been tons of EVs strutting their stuff. The Porsche Taycan might be the first official electric Porsche, but there have been a few retro-fitted EV classics cruising around for a while now, and this is one of the cooler ones we've seen. Built by Electric GT, this Porsche 964 is the epitome of modern retromodding, and should perform even better than the original car thanks to some instant electric torque.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO