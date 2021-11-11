CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Meme Stock Movers for 11/11: ContextLogic, Lordstown Motors, Progenity, SoFi

By Paul Ausick
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rjNB_0ctbNedU00 Federal agencies were closed on Thursday for the Veteran's Day observance in the United States. U.S. equity markets were open, but bond markets were not. All three major U.S. indexes closed lower on Wednesday, with energy and tech sectors performing the worst, down 3.0% and 1.7%, respectively. Crude oil traded below $81 a barrel early Thursday, while Bitcoin was holding at about $65,000. Wednesday's report on the Consumer Price Index added 13 basis points to the yield on 10-year Treasury notes.

Decliners far outnumbered advancers Wednesday, but a couple of strong earnings reports released after markets closed rang up double-digit gains in Thursday's premarket session. SoFi Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ: SOFI ) traded up by nearly 16%, thanks largely to user growth. The company said it nearly doubled its user base to 2.9 million on a year-over-year basis, and it posted a gain of 35% sequentially. SoFi missed revenue expectations, but its per-share loss was much better than expected.

Progenity Inc. ( NASDAQ: PROG ) missed both on revenue and per-share losses, and the stock traded down more than 9% in Thursday's premarket. The company also named a new CEO Wednesday, Adi Mohanty, and said it is continuing its efforts to reduce its cash-burn rate and expects to achieve annual run-rate savings of about $145 million.

E-commerce retailer ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ: WISH ) also reported quarterly results late Wednesday. The company met expectations of a per-share loss of $0.10 but missed on revenue. Piotr Szulczewski, the company's CEO, announced that he is stepping down but will remain on the company's board. ContextLogic has launched a search for a new chief executive. The stock dropped more than 7% on Wednesday and traded down by less than 1% in Thursday's premarket.

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. ( NASDAQ: RIDE ) traded up about 15% in Thursday's premarket, after dropping by about 2.3% Wednesday. The company announced Wednesday that it has agreed on an asset purchase agreement with Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology, aka Foxconn, for Lordstown's Ohio assembly plant and a Foxconn investment of $50 million in Lordstown common stock. The purchase price for the plant was $230 million and will be paid in installments until the deal closes. Currently, the target closing date is April 30, 2022, and it is contingent on a contract manufacturing agreement between Lordstown and Foxconn.

ALSO READ: Goldman Sachs Out With 10 Top Macro and Stock Market Themes for 2022

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
businessjournaldaily.com

Former Lordstown Motors CEO Starts to Unload Stock

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Former Lordstown Motors Corp. CEO Steve Burns has unloaded more than 3.2 million shares of that company’s stock worth more than $18.8 million, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. Burns, who founded the electric-vehicle manufacturer in 2019, resigned in June after an internal investigation found that company...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 are rising, but exchange data suggest the broader stock market is actually declining

Despite the rally in the Big 3 stock market indexes, exchange data are showing that most U.S.-listed stocks are trading trading lower, which suggests the weakness is concentrated in smaller-capitalization stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 197 points, or 0.6%, with 23 of 30 components gaining ground, while the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is edging up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the number of stocks losing ground is outnumbering advancers 1,482 to 1,353 on the NYSE and 2,193 to 1,466 on the Nasdaq, according to FactSet data, while volume of declining stocks represents 56.1% of total volume on the Big Board and 55.8% of total volume on the Nasdaq. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks is down 0.2%.
STOCKS
KXLY

3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback

To use a baseball analogy, one of the best parts about investing is that you can’t strike out looking. No matter how many stocks you watch go by, and no matter how long you watch them, you don’t lose money by waiting for a better opportunity to come around. That...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Treasury#Sofi Technologies Inc#Progenity Inc#Contextlogic Inc#Lordstown Motors Corp
The Motley Fool

Why Progenity Stock Is Up More Than 34% Tuesday

The company is in the midst of changing its focus and tightening its expenditures. Progenity stock rose on an attempted short squeeze for the second time in less than a month. Shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) were up more than 34% on Tuesday. At the time of its initial public offering in 2020, the biotech company went for $13 a share, and the stock has been highly volatile because it is a retail investor favorite. The stock closed at $3.47 a share on Monday, opened at $3.96 on Tuesday, and rose to as high as $5.05 during morning trading. The company has a 52-week high of $7.86 and a low of $0.6570. The last time the stock was at $5 was in early April.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.06% higher to $47.08 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.61 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.96% to $347.56 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $36.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
smarteranalyst.com

Lordstown Motors Adds New Risk Factors Post-Q3 Results

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) is an EV manufacturer based in the United States. Recently, the company delivered a lower-than-expected third-quarter loss of $0.54 per share. Material shortages, as well as supply chain challenges, continue to remain a sore point for the company. Let’s have a look at what’s changed in the...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

70K+
Followers
43K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy