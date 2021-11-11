Vaccines Required for University Medical Center Employees

CHICAGO (CBS) — A special delivery for some veterans in Chicago Thursday. Volunteers saying “Thank you” with flowers. An Evanston-based group called “Inspire Through Flowers” delivered dozens of patriotic bouquets to veterans and front-line healthcare workers at Rush University Medical Center. Volunteers with the group say their mission is to lift spirits and bring hope, and to honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans. “Lots of surprise smiles and very often a few tears from people saying we’re so touched by this, you have no idea what it means to us that there are people out there, that don’t even know us, that want to say thank you,” said Christine Costello of Inspire Through Flowers.

