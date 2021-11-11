Down East Magazine, December 2021

After stints in north coastal Florida and the Colorado Rockies, Jason Paige Smith moved with his family to Orono in 2009, looking for a hometown that would put them within easy reach of both ocean and mountains. An editorial and commercial photographer, he soon noticed a trend among his photo subjects here: a lot were in their golden years and showing few signs of slowing down. So Smith launched a photo project in his spare time, traveling all across the state to shoot environmental portraits of active older Mainers in their natural milieus. Inspired by Maine’s highest-in-the-nation median age (44.9, compared to the national average of 38.2), he titled his project and resulting 2019 book The Oldest State: Portraits of a Maine Generation. We caught up with Smith to ask what he’d learned and hear about some of his more memorable subjects.

