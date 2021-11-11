CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Down East Magazine, December 2021

Down East
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article’Tis the season to support Maine makers, artists, and small businesses — and to find something perfect for everyone on your list. Originating as far away as Chile, hundreds of thousands of tons of salt pass through Maine’s seaports each year. Photographer Greta Rybus visits a South Portland stockpile, offering a...

shop.downeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

Preparing for winter in Down East Maine

Cold breaks the warm hold that trees and fields once had on the land. Color now blooms forth in a display of surrender. Trees turn scarlet, gold, purple and orange. Birches smile a frosty grin of white through the evergreens. Wind shifts direction, and takes a hard turn at the...
MAINE STATE
Down East

Where to Find Sufganiyot in Maine

If you know nothing else about Hanukkah, you likely know about the oil: Some 2,200 years ago, in Jerusalem, Jewish rebels kicked Greek-Syrian invaders out of an important temple and lit a menorah there to reconsecrate the building. They only had enough oil to keep it burning one night, but somehow, it lasted for eight — and the miracle of the oil is why fried foods abound during the Festival of Lights.
MAINE STATE
Down East

Photographing The Oldest State in the Nation

After stints in north coastal Florida and the Colorado Rockies, Jason Paige Smith moved with his family to Orono in 2009, looking for a hometown that would put them within easy reach of both ocean and mountains. An editorial and commercial photographer, he soon noticed a trend among his photo subjects here: a lot were in their golden years and showing few signs of slowing down. So Smith launched a photo project in his spare time, traveling all across the state to shoot environmental portraits of active older Mainers in their natural milieus. Inspired by Maine’s highest-in-the-nation median age (44.9, compared to the national average of 38.2), he titled his project and resulting 2019 book The Oldest State: Portraits of a Maine Generation. We caught up with Smith to ask what he’d learned and hear about some of his more memorable subjects.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
carolinasportsman.com

December 2021

Think small, go big: small-game hunting on the Carolinas’ national wildlife refuges. Anglers want to know what’s happened to Yadkin River stripers. Late-season deer require special tactics; try these seven. South Carolina’s rivers offer great, but different, duck-hunting opportunities. Here’s what you need to know to target black drum along...
HOBBIES
Down East

Roger Angell’s Favorite Maine Place

Governor Janet Mills attended a town celebration of Angell’s 100th last September, proclaiming it Roger Angell Day in Maine. “I’ve been in dozens and dozens of little anchorages between here and Islesboro. I have this huge chart of the area with about seven large red Xs, where I’ve hit or scraped bottom.”
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

New York Teenager Shot to Death in Down East Maine

MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy from New York in Down East Maine, officials said Friday. Police received a report of potential gunfire after midnight on Thursday, and the 17-year-old's body was hours found later on a lawn, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
springvillejournal.com

SKI Magazine readers rank Holiday Valley second in east

ELLICOTTVILLE – Holiday Valley Resort has been ranked number 2 in Eastern North America by SKI Magazine readers for 2022. Subscribers received a survey in March to rate their favorite ski resorts in several categories. Results were tallied and Holiday Valley came out second in the east, a ranking that resort president Dennis Eshbaugh, said, “…is quite an accomplishment. Our founders.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy