Vaccines Required for University Medical Center Employees

HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network has extended its deadline for employee COVID-19 vaccination requirement. “As part of its commitment to the health care of the community, as well as the safety of patients and employees, Mountain Health Network (MHN) announced in August it would require its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as part of our COVID-19 Prevention Program. Due to the positive response by our employees to the program and the excellent progress they have shown in taking this important step for the community’s safety, we are extending our Oct. 31 compliance deadline,” Susan Beth Robinson, chief human resources officer, said in a statement issued by email. “This will allow additional time for staff who have obtained their first shot to become fully vaccinated and take advantage of the added protection the COVID-19 vaccine provides for themselves and others.”

MOUNTAIN, WV ・ 11 DAYS AGO