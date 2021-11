This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running, but some products are already running short on stock. Headliner offers like a sub-$250 Roku TV and Samsung and HP Chromebooks have already moved from available ("add to cart") to "check availability nearby." That said, there are still some solid deals to be found. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO