Campus Chick-fil-A expands menu

By Briyanna Thompson
thegeorgeanne.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter almost two years of having limited menu items, Georgia Southern’s on-campus Chick-fil-A Express expanded past just the original chicken sandwich and nuggets Friday. GS’ on-campus CFA has had limited menu items since spring 2020, only including their original chicken sandwiches, fries and...

