Najee Harris was an absolute legend for Alabama football but another all-time Crimson Tide great convinced him to choose Bama over Michigan. Despite all of the Alabama football greats, particularly at running back over the past decade, Najee Harris stands above the rest — at least in the record books. The now Pittsburgh Steeler rewrote the rushing record book, finishing his college career as the Crimson Tide’s career leader in rushing yards (3,843) and rushing touchdowns (46).

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO