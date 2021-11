Although Shivani Ganeshan of Arlington Heights is only in seventh grade, she not only has her first fantasy novel published, but classmates are asking her for a sequel. She's something of a celebrity and role model to her classmates at Quest Academy in Palatine, having been interviewed last summer on Fox 32. Now she is seeing her book available online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Target, as well as on the shelves of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library.

PALATINE, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO