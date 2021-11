If you somehow missed all of the furor over it for the past year, the PlayStation 5 is kind of a big deal, and it's kind of a big pain in the butt to actually find one in stock. Even now, restocks sell out for the Sony console almost immediately. How popular is the PS5? Well, Verizon, not necessarily associated with selling video game consoles, is actually going to be selling PS5s with a catch. Specifically, online customers will need to be a current Verizon wireless customer in order to even try to buy one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO