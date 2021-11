Nifty IT index is made up of ten major IT stocks. These are Coforge Limited (NS: COFO ), HCL Technologies (NS: HCLT ), Infosys (NS: INFY ), L&T Technology Services Ltd (NS: LTEH ), Larsen & Toubro (NS: LART ) Infotech, MindTree (NS: MINT ), Mphasis (NS: MBFL ), TCS (NS: TCS ), Tech Mahindra (NS: TEML ), and Wipro (NS: WIPR ). The index delivered 12.5% returns in three months, 43.2% in six months, and 70% in a year. During the same time frame, Nifty 50 surged 8.7%, 22.6%, and 40.8% respectively. We have picked two stocks in the IT sector as a medium-term investment bet. Out of these, one is included in the Nifty IT index while the other is a budding midcap company.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO