Drumcode is now a 24/7 YouTube stream. You can check out the livestream video below as it streams a mix of peak time/driving, hypnotic and melodic techno from Drumcode, Truesoul and DCLTD. The station features tracks from all artists across the labels including Adam Beyer, Layton Giordani, Lilly Palmer, Luigi Madonna, and Mark Reeve. You’ll be getting so much techno from its rawness to its realness. Additionally, you’ll be hearing from Amelie Lens, Wehbba, ANNA, Ramon Tapia, Rebūke, Joel Mull, Thomas Schumacher, Nicole Moudaber and many more.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO