Paula Patton Says ‘Biracial’ Is an ‘Offensive’ Term: ‘I’m Black and I Embrace It’

By Yah Yah
Shine My Crown
 5 days ago
Actress Paula Patton is a Black woman, and she does not wish to be identified as anything else.

And she certainly does not want to be referred to as “biracial.”

Patton’s father is Black and her mother is white. The internet never forgets, and now a 2010 interview of her speaking on her racial identity has resurfaced. “It’s a way for people to separate themselves from African Americans, a way of saying, ‘I’m better than that,'” said Patton.

Recently, the star doubled down on her comments: “I feel the exact same way,” she affirmed. “It was my mother who let me know, ‘The world is going see you as Black and that is who you are.'”

She continued, “So don’t have any questions about that. I’m very grateful for her. The politics of race in our country are such that when one wants to make it very clear that they’re not Black, it’s a way to keep them separate from Black people. We know; we’ve had a long history in this country of that, of it not being popular to be Black, to be honest with you. I’ve always found that to be an offensive term. I’m Black and I embrace it, that’s my family.”

Patton is not the only celebrity who chooses to identify as Black. In the past, Halle Berry has spoken about her daughter. Berry also has a Black father and a white mother. Her daughter, Nahla’s father, is also white.

“I feel like she’s Black. I’m Black and I’m her mother, and I believe in the one-drop theory,” Berry said.

The debate over the “one-drop” theory has always been highly controversial.

In 1911, Arkansas passed Act 320 (House Bill 79), also known as the “one-drop rule.” The law made interracial “cohabitation” a felony, and it defined as “Negro” anyone “who has…any negro blood whatever,” consequently assigning to second-class citizenship anyone accused of having any African ancestry.

The language of Act 320 remained in the statutes of Arkansas until Act 280 of 1975 rewrote the state’s criminal code and eliminated any language defining race in terms of ancestry.

Garry Jordan
4d ago

Well I guess this proves once and for all that there is no such thing as White privilege because if there was she would be telling the whole world that she is White so that she could receive the privilege

empath
4d ago

Well, i don’t know which parent of hers is white but to me if I was her parent I’d be hurt by that remark. Obviously her parents didn’t see color. Why does she??

Sandra Morello
4d ago

She's biracial, no changing that and there are only 2 sex genders. but if she only wants to claim her black side, that's her business. I see her as black also.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Outsider.com

Heath Freeman, ‘NCIS’ and ‘Bones’ Actor, Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who is best known for his roles on NCIS and Bones, has passed away at the age of 41 at his home in Austin, Texas. According to Express, Heath Freeman’s cause of death has not been revealed but it was confirmed by actress Ashley Benson and Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef, and a solid friend,” Moakler shared. “You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed.”
AUSTIN, TX
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

