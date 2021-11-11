10 Best Anime Sites to Watch Anime Online

"A friend of the forest is a friend of the sprites." Well aren't these little mushrooms so cute! Wait, no, they're evil! Sprite Night is a fun horror comedy animated short film made by Blender Studios, the creative corner of the 3D software company Blender. It's written and directed by former Pixar Story Supervisor Matthew Luhn - a story expert with almost 30 years of experience in Hollywood. When a group of teenagers trek into an isolated forest, they discover a pack of peaceful mushroom creatures that turn out to be a killer force of nature. "A horror-comedy inspired by Eighties' classics like Gremlins, the American Werewolf films and the more recent Shaun of the Dead." This features the voices of Valerie LaPointe as Ellie, Gabriel Bisset-Smith as Rex, Nicole Davis as Victoria, Homer Todiwala as Jay, Ed Kear as Phil, and Eric Peterson as the Elder Sprite. With songs by David Drury and Phil Peterson. Those demented little mushrooms! Enjoy.
