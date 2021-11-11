CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Best Anime Sites to Watch Anime Online

By Tushar Subhra Dutta
techviral.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot many will know, but Anime is actually different from the cartoon. It’s a word of French origin that means animated or alive. Animes are always known for their animations, and they are different compared to the western caroons. Animes are less popular these days, but still, it’s gaining...

fictiontalk.com

Top 10 Best Anime Villains Of All Time

This is my personal ranking of the best anime villains. This is only my opinion and from what I have watched. There are bound to be great villains missing so don’t be offended. Lets start. 10. Askeladd – Vinland Saga. To begin the list we have Askeladd. He starts off...
COMICS
College Media Network

Anime watch guide if you’re just getting started

With streaming services making vast amounts of anime accessible, the options can be overwhelming, especially when you are trying to get your start in anime. But with three simple tips you can better find the anime for you, starting off with finding the category of anime that is for you.
COMICS
lrmonline.com

Hellsing (2001) Review & Discussion: Anime Vampire Brutality At Its 2nd Best | Anime-Versal Reviews

Hellsing (2001) Review & Discussion: Anime Vampire Brutality At Its 2nd Best | Anime-Versal Reviews. Join Kyle (Daily COG, The Cantina Podcast), Christine (No Mercy Podcast, Daily COG) and Brian (PulpMythos on YouTube)as they review one of the coolest (yet inferior version of this property) Anime from our high school days, Hellsing (2001). Why Hellsing? Well, we were supposed to do this for Halloween, but 2020 +1 keeps ticking. However, we’re here now! Enjoy some vampire violence with us!
COMICS
TheConversationCanada

'Cowboy Bebop': Groundbreaking anime series earns a Netflix remake for iconic artistic fusion

The classic 1998 anime series Cowboy Bebop is back in the public eye with a bold and much-anticipated live-action adaptation arriving on Netflix on Nov. 19. The occasion offers a moment to reflect upon the vast cultural and artistic significance of an anime that crossed literal and figurative borders to help carve out an international audience for the Japanese animation industry. The original Cowboy Bebop played a monumental role in establishing the transnational potential of anime. Its genre-bending storyline about space-faring bounty hunters offered viewers a pastiche of American mafia movies, Italian westerns, Japanese cyberpunk, Hong-Kong style martial arts movies and...
COMICS
First Showing

Watch: Animated Horror Short 'Sprite Fright' About Evil Mushrooms

"A friend of the forest is a friend of the sprites." Well aren't these little mushrooms so cute! Wait, no, they're evil! Sprite Night is a fun horror comedy animated short film made by Blender Studios, the creative corner of the 3D software company Blender. It's written and directed by former Pixar Story Supervisor Matthew Luhn - a story expert with almost 30 years of experience in Hollywood. When a group of teenagers trek into an isolated forest, they discover a pack of peaceful mushroom creatures that turn out to be a killer force of nature. "A horror-comedy inspired by Eighties' classics like Gremlins, the American Werewolf films and the more recent Shaun of the Dead." This features the voices of Valerie LaPointe as Ellie, Gabriel Bisset-Smith as Rex, Nicole Davis as Victoria, Homer Todiwala as Jay, Ed Kear as Phil, and Eric Peterson as the Elder Sprite. With songs by David Drury and Phil Peterson. Those demented little mushrooms! Enjoy.
COMICS
dexerto.com

Lost Ark animated series revealed: Release date, how to watch, more

Lost Ark is an MMOARPG that has just hit Western audiences recently, and the popular game is now getting its own animated series. While many South Korean players have had their hands on Lost Ark since 2018, the game just made its appearance to Western audiences in late 2021. Compared...
COMICS
thenerdstash.com

Animated Thanksgiving TV Episodes You Need To Watch

Every year, on the last Thursday in November, millions of Americans gather around the television. While football games are typically the chosen favorite, many animated TV specials are perfect to enjoy after multiple plates of turkey and stuffing. Earlier this month, we gave you an article on regular Thanksgiving TV episodes to give a watch. Now, here’s an even more versatile list. Whether the episodes are catered toward children or adults, the entertainment is enough for all of the family to enjoy! Grab a plate of pumpkin pie (or a glass of wine) and let the festivities begin. Let’s take a look at the best animated Thanksgiving TV episodes you need to watch.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Watch Marvel Animated Anthology Proof of Concept From 'Castlevania' Studio

What If...? may have been billed as the first MCU anthology, but in a real-life what if scenario, there is another reality in which Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind such cartoons as Castlevania and the underrated Seis Manos, once pitched a Marvel animated anthology, and it looks incredible. The video...
COMICS
First Showing

Watch: Animated Short 'Boys Night in Sidera Institute' from CalArts

Who's ready for a mischievous adventure? This fun animated short titled Boys Night in Sidera Institute is worth a quick watch, especially if you're into animation and/or character design. The short is made by the filmmaker Adam Musa Othman - who's studying character animation at the well-known CalArts Institute in California. "It's a film about these two animals in space," is how Adam introduces this. Two scientists roam in the institute they work for, way past space curfew. They go around trying to steal something and make their way through a vast institute which seems to be dedicated to dinosaurs. It's his second film at CalArts, made during his second & third years there. The look of it is a bit rough, mainly just sketches and outlines, but it's still fun to watch and shows how much potential Adam has as an animator and a storyteller.
