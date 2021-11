People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (TNS) One positive thing has come out of the pandemic: A growing number of people have come to understand that life in lockdown is no life at all and have joined the chorus against keeping animals in captivity for our entertainment. A recently released video showing Kiska, the lone orca at an Ontario theme park, repeatedly slamming her head and body against the side of her awful tank illustrates what is at stake. Her obvious despair and desperation are gut-wrenching.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO