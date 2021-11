Anthony Gordon and Folarin Balogun both scored on their first England U21 starts as the Young Lions saw off the Czech Republic U21s 3-1 in Euro 2023 qualifying at Turf Moor. Everton striker Gordon had only received his first U21 call-up last week, but immediately repaid Lee Carsley's faith for including him in the starting XI, quickly making his mark on his debut. Within five minutes, his strike was helped into the net by Filip Kaloc's leg (4).

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO